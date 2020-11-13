News

Alex Bruce is at it again – Calling out Newcastle United fans on how they treat his dad

Alex Bruce has once again waded in on behalf of his dad.

Steve Bruce’s son insisting the ‘stick’ his dad gets is ‘unfair’ from Newcastle United fans.

Well, nice to get a totally unbiased opinion…

This has happened a number of times over the past 15 months or so, Alex Bruce unable to stop himself from speaking out.

Indeed, he embarrassed himself (see below) when Steve Bruce took charge of his very first Newcastle game, after a journalist simply pointed out Bruce’s abysmal game management that directly led to Arsenal scoring the winner, Alex Bruce was straight on Twitter to go on the attack on behalf of his dad.

This is what the NUFC Head Coach’s son has said this time, ahead of Newcastle taking on Chelsea in eight days time.

Alex Bruce talking to the Racing Post:

“I do think the stick he [Steve Bruce] gets is unfair.

“But it is also unfair on a lot of Premier League managers.

“You look at the criticism and abuse they get on social media and it makes a massive difference.

“Social media gives people this platform and for a job that was already tough…it makes it even harder.

“Previously, fans on the outside didn’t have such a level of influence.

“But now they do and it is something managers and players have to deal with.

“So while he [Steve Bruce] does get a lot of criticism, he is enjoying it.

“Newcastle is his team, everyone knows that’s where he is from and he is looking to do the best job possible to ensure the fans are happy.”

So has Alex Bruce got a point?

Well, it depends what you are talking about.

Abuse of anybody on social media is unacceptable but as for criticism…?

Yes fans of all clubs have all kinds of ways of having a say these days, not that managers or players have to see any of it unless they choose to look.

Steve Bruce has now taken charge of 438 Premier League games, the last 46 of them with Newcastle United, and he is not a very good Premier League manager and should never have got the job in the first place.

Is that abuse? No. Is that even criticism? I would say it is far more about simply pointing out reality.

Steve Bruce has the worst record of any manager to take charge of so many PL matches.

Over the course of those 438 PL games, his sides have averaged almost exactly one goal a game.

He has never finished in the top eight of the top tier as a manager, has never won a trophy as a manager, his only European campaign after losing the FA Cup final with Hull, ended before they reached September.

Before Mike Ashley identified him as his next patsy Head Coach, Steve Bruce had last managed in the Premier League in 2014/15 when he was relegated with Hull. The next four years were all spent in the Championship and no other PL club would have employed him in July 2019 when Mike Ashley actually paid Sheffield Wednesday £4m compensation to get him!

At Newcastle United, the usual Steve Bruce ultra defensive football is woeful to watch and fans feel he could and should be playing far better football and getting better results, with this squad of players, especially after being allowed a net spend of over £100m in his 16 months.

Alex Bruce might not like it but the above is the reality, whether he wants to call it abuse, criticism, or whatever…

After Steve Bruce had taken charge of his first Newcastle United game and some desperately poor game management by Bruce directly led to Arsenal’s winner, Alex Bruce embarrassed himself by having a go at a journalist for simply pointing out the truth, some interesting comments from Newcastle fans followed this exchange on social media – 11 August 2019:

Craig Hope – The Mail:

“The buck stops with Steve Bruce after clumsy introduction of Jetro Willems (who did not know where he was playing) disrupts NUFC rhythm before ragged final half hour.”

Alex Bruce – Son of Steve Bruce:

“A player making a short pass which was cut out lead to the the result, nothing to do with tactics or personnel….. and Willems knew exactly what his role was going on it’s just you trying to cause negativity.

“V fair??

“It was his (dad Steve’s) 1st game and your already starting.”

Craig Hope – The Mail:

“Alex, this doesn’t make sense.

“Your dad admitted two things afterwards

“1) Willems did not know where he was playing when he came on

“2) Willems was out of position for the goal, “Too high up pitch” you dad said.

“I’m sorry, that has everything to do with tactics & personnel.”

Sam Garcia:

‘Tactically inept. 4 cbs on the bench when only 3 can be used. If players are ill don’t play them.

In fairness what has your dad done/achieved that warrants him another job in the PL. No tactics. No clue. No hope.’

Shaun McDowell:

‘Alex your dad had no midfielders on the bench man, he fu..ed up and although it’s one game and I’m not hitting the panic button he has to learn (he’s had 21 years like so not exactly optimistic).’

Jack Szn:

‘He also took off the other cm for Allan saint maxim a winger. So ended the game with 1 or zero center mids.

Tactical genius is your da.’

Daniel Kinsgbury:

‘If Willems knew exactly what his role was why was your dad shouting “what the fu.. is going on!” and telling him to change position minutes after coming on.

How is that on field confusion nothing to with tactics or the manager?’

Lew:

‘Feel sorry for you Alex, your dad is well out of his depth and shouldnt even be in the situation to manage in the premier league.’

Garwain:

‘It’s frightening he didn’t even have the foresight to see the bench has unbalanced.

Failing to add a centre midfielder on the bench or contemplating he might need another due to injury or an early booking is woeful at any level of football, forcing his own hand due to failure.’

Ritchie Hutchinson:

‘Here man it was total chaos you plum.’

Og;

‘I think maybe you shouldn’t be on social media… if stuff like this will trigger you!’

Paul Palpatine:

‘I would want my son/s to back me, but not if I was a public figure and manager at NUFC .

He is big enough and tough enough to fight his own battles. You are not doing him any favours. Families stick together instinct I know but.’

Conrad Taylor:

‘Its fine he will be sacked by Christmas and back to the championship don’t stress about it.’

Chris:

‘Don’t start playing the victim here.

Your old man put a player on with no clue what to do or where to play. Taking 2 midfielders off hurt us. Ki would of been an ideal candidate to put on.

We are heavily critical of your dads inept tactical thought process.’

Mr Wheal:

‘Quit while you’re behind.’

