News

Alan Shearer warning ahead of Southampton now looking ominous for Newcastle United

Alan Shearer didn’t hold back after Friday night’s match at St Mary’s.

The former Southampton and Newcastle United striker leaving zero doubt as to who had deserved to win.

Via his Twitter account, Alan Shearer declaring: “Well done Southampton, top of the Premier League, much the better team tonight should have been 6!!”

Impossible to argue with what the NUFC legend had to say, Steve Bruce and his players so so lucky to come away with a two goal defeat.

However, it was a comment that Alan Shearer made BEFORE the match against Southampton, that could prove to be even more on the mark.

At the end of last week, Shearer did a question and answer session with The Athletic, readers forwarding questions and the best of them put to the former number nine.

A few of them highlighted below, including whether he would he have swapped his NUFC goalscoring record for a trophy whilst he was at St James Park, as well as whether he was ‘still scared of Roy Keane?’…!!

However, it was an answer to a question about Joelinton that included this ominous warning in the Alan Shearer reply: ‘You can see the difference a goalscorer gives you, which is what Newcastle have this season already. The scrappy goals, like the winner against Everton, was exactly what we have been missing. It’s imperative Wilson stays fit.’

The sight of Callum Wilson limping off towards the end of the Southampton defeat was arguably as bad as the loss, if nor worse. Newcastle have carried next to no goal threat this season and feeding off scraps, it is a minor miracle that Callum Wilson has managed six goals already.

Newcastle have only scored 10 Premier League goals in total and Wilson got an assist for the ASM one against Burnley, with the other three being a Man Utd own goal, that Murphy free-kick at Wolves, plus Hendrick’s at West Ham.

Apart from the actual goals, it is difficult to remember even many / any decent efforts, Joelinton’s header at Southampton one of the very few.

Newcastle have had only 20 efforts on target in their eight PL games this season, less than any other club.

When you look at the other options your heart sinks…Dwight Gayle still out injured, whilst Joelinton has scored twice in 45 Premier League games and Andy Carroll hasn’t scored a top tier goal in over 31 months.

Steve Bruce confirmed that it appears to be a hamstring injury for Callum Wilson and they will know more after a scan.

If Bruce continues with these ultra negative tactics it makes it all the harder to see goals being scored in Callum Wilson’s absence.

Newcastle United desperately needed to sign another goalscorer, as well as Wilson, in the summer and I still can’t believe that they thought keeping Andy Carroll on instead, was a better option.

Here’s hoping we get positive news on Callum Wilson but the reality surely is that it is a case of how long the striker is out for, not whether he will be ruled out of the Chelsea match in 13 days time.

A few of the questions Alan Shearer was asked in his question and answer session with The Athletic at the end of last week:

Stephen R: “Do you think Steve Bruce was correct to leave the Newcastle No 9 shirt in the hands of Joelinton or do you think he should have given it to Wilson?”

“I think Joelinton would have to have offered it to Callum Wilson. It wasn’t for Steve to take it off him. He would have spoken to him and asked him but, if Joelinton didn’t want to give it, then there’s not a lot Wilson could do about it.

“I’ve said it before that I think it’s unfair on Joelinton.

“One, the price tag. Two, playing him as a centre-forward because I don’t think he is one but they didn’t have anyone else. And three, the No 9 shirt.

“You can see the difference a goalscorer gives you, which is what Newcastle have this season already.

“The scrappy goals, like the winner against Everton, was exactly what we have been missing. It’s imperative Wilson stays fit.”

Peter S: “Are you still scared of Roy Keane?”

“I wasn’t aware I was!”

Ronnie S: “Would you swap being Newcastle’s all-time top scorer in exchange for winning a trophy when you played for them?”

“Absolutely I would have, yes.

“It wasn’t for the want of trying, though!”

