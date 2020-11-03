Newsletter

News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week includes this Newcastle United star

1 day ago
2 comments
Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after their performance at home to Everton.

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Callum Wilson.

The striker feeding on scraps this season and yet now sitting on six goals in seven Premier League matches.

His latest two coming on Sunday at St James Park.

The first (see below) saw Callum Wilson cleverly win the penalty and then step up to score it himself.

Then the second one, found the striker making the committed and determined run to be right place and right time to score the winner.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Youri Tielemens (Leicester City)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Manager:

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Jackie Smithfield

