Agent states only the pandemic has kept Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United…for now

Miguel Almiron would have left Newcastle United by now, if it hadn’t been for the effects of the virus situation.

Appearing on radio in Paraguay, the player’s agent saying that Almiron ‘would have left England already’ if not for the pandemic.

Daniel Campos suggesting that Miguel Almiron would ‘like to play on a team that has a lot of possession.’

All credit to Miguel Almiron because no matter how shabbily he has been treated by Steve Bruce, he never gives less than 100%.

No surprise that the Paraguayan international has become sick of Steve Bruce’s negative tactics, especially when he is usually asked to basically play as an extra defender most games.

Then to make matters worse, for some reason Bruce was choosing not to play Miguel Almiron, only starting him in one of the first five Premier League games of the season, instead choosing to play the likes of Joelinton and Jeff Hendrick ahead of him.

Laughable really and points to the very heart of how Steve Bruce is clueless when it comes to getting the best of the squad of players he has now.

Roberto Rojas via Twitter:

“Daniel Campos, the agent of Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron’s spoke on Paraguayan radio today.

“About how Atlético Madrid had indeed been interested in the player but that an offer was never made.

“He also said that had it not been for the pandemic, he would have left England already.”

Roberto Rojas reporting what Daniel Campos said on Futgol970:

“Miguel’s work rate at Newcastle United and Paraguay has been great.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would have been elsewhere.

“Perhaps he would like to play on a team that has a lot of possession.

“Maybe in June, he’ll make that jump.”

