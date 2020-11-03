Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Southampton 2 Newcastle 0

Friday’s match ended Southampton 2 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

On this occasion, identifying the three positives maybe a little bit more of a challenge…

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

No Fans

I live an hour and a half from Southampton so have been to plenty of our fixtures down there in the past. I’ve seen us take some real pastings there.

As I drive my relatively short journey home, after one of those affairs, I always feel for the Geordies making the mission back up north.

At least, on a Friday evening, it was only a couple of hours of our lives that were blighted.

Longstaff at long last

It’s been a strange old time of it for young Matty Longstaff over the summer.

Who knows what the future holds for him but there’s a bit of a player there. It would be great to see him grow into a top player and it was good to see him finally back in action.

When he came on he was about effective as Trump’s whinges that the election was rigged, but the whole team was awful, and he’s not played in months, so I won’t blame him.

Only 2-0

As mentioned above, I’ve seen us take some batterings at Southampton in the past, including two 4-0 losses in a row.

Southampton could have easily scored 4 or 5 this time around. Some great saves, poor finishing and desperate defending kept the score down.

Anyone else feel like that was a blatant penalty too?

NEGATIVES

The Bournemouth Connection Crocked

We don’t know how bad the Fraser or Wilson injuries are but it’s frustrating that we can’t get their partnership up and running.

Wilson has been outstanding this season and has been responsible for many of the points we’ve taken. We saw a glimmer of the two ex-Bournemouth boys against Everton as they combined for the winner. To see Wilson limping off was devastating.

If he’s not back soon we’ll be stuck between a crock and a hard place in picking his replacement.

For selfish reasons I’m gutted Fraser won’t be able to play for Scotland in their play-off. I’ve got tickets for all the England games at Euro ‘2020’. If Scotland win their playoff they’ll be in England’s group. Would be amazing watching an England/Scotland game at Wembley at my first ever international tournament.

Of course, there’s every chance we’ll all still be sat at home when the Euros finally come along anyway.

Outclassed

This was not pretty viewing.

Southampton are a decent team but the main difference is the quality in manager.

We’ve done well to stay in games and nab points this season and last but today showed just how fragile we can be when a team takes one of its early chances. We were absolutely there for the taking after that the first sloppy goal.

A stat domination from the Saints as they pressed for everything and looked comfortable on the ball. Somehow both goals came from silly errors but there could have been so many others from Southampton’s quality of play.

Hendrick

The jury has been out on this bloke.

Played out of position, on the wing, it was hard to decide how decent he was.

He’s had a few games in the centre now though and I cannot work out what he offers the team. I’m not ruling him out completely but he had a shocker today and gave the ball away regularly.

Hayden should always be playing ahead of him if fully fit.

Sean Longstaff had a poor game, but I would start him with Hayden against Chelsea.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 61% (64%) Newcastle 39% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton 15 (8) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

