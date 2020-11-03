Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 2 Everton 1.

Allan Saint-Maximin should have done better with the only clear chance of the first-half.

However, a better game (and result!) in the final 35 minutes as Callum Wilson opened up and won the match by winning a penalty and scoring two goals.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

Kept our shape

That is another way of saying we defended well…but we did.

The back three were excellent for the most part (it was Lascelles’ best game for a long time), Murphy and Lewis had another decent showing as wing-backs, and players like Almiron and Hendrick stuck to the task.

It’s not pretty but we won against the team that was top of the league last week, we are 10 points above the relegation places after seven games, and we pick up unlikely points time and again.

That means we’ll be playing this way for a while to come, I think. It’s effective.

Better second-half

Faint praise but Newcastle looked like a team that had woken up to the realisation they could win this game once the half-time oranges had been administered.

Wilson’s work rate

Obviously, his two goals will get the headlines, but I was impressed with how hard Callum Wilson grafted.

Newcastle centre-forwards often have to plough a lone furrow up front but he never seems to mind. He was strong, lively and constantly on the move. He worked the Everton defence hard, and deserved his goals.

NEGATIVES:

Boring

When Kieron Dyer was on TV last week saying Newcastle bored him, part of me was upset (because it was Kieron Dyer) and part of me was upset (because he was correct).

For the majority of this season, we have been very hard to watch, and even when we win, I want a bit more.

There is a theory that excitement levels have waned across the whole league because the fans are locked out but I don’t want my team leading the way.

Squandered opportunities

Newcastle are not good enough to work themselves into promising positions 20 times a game. So I get severely cheesed off with how often we waste the few opportunities we do get.

Poor passing in good areas, hesitation on the ball allowing defenders to recover, and some baffling decision-making on set-pieces are preventing us winning games like this more comfortably.

Tentative first half

Two of Everton’s main attacking threats weren’t playing today (including James Rodriguez, who looks genuinely world-class to me), they lost last week, and they had a couple of rookies starting, including their goalkeeper.

So why on earth Newcastle didn’t have a go at them from minute one, I cannot fathom.

One attempt from ASM aside, it was as if we had agreed to provide Everton with a confidence-building workshop for the first 45 minutes.

I understand that there are games in which Newcastle have to be cautious, but this one – in my view – was not one of them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

