10 Newcastle United games in 43 days and Callum Wilson could miss them all – Report

Callum Wilson went into Friday’s match having scored six Premier League goals from seven efforts on target.

Having also got an assist for ASM’s goal against Burnley, Wilson had been directly involved in seven of Newcastle’s ten Premier League goals in the opening seven PL matches.

Now the stats say that Callum Wilson has had direct involvement in seven of Newcastle’s goals in eight Premier League matches, following the dismal team performance at Southampton.

When you consider that the other three PL goals scored were a Man Utd own goal and Murphy’s clever free-kick against Wolves, only one other goal has been scored by a Newcastle player in open play, Hendrick’s at West Ham on the opening day.

So how important is Callum Wilson to Newcastle United?

Well ahead of the Southampton match, talking to The Athletic Alan Shearer said about Callum Wilson and the situation at Newcastle United in terms of goal threat: ‘You can see the difference a goalscorer gives you, which is what Newcastle have this season already. The scrappy goals, like the winner against Everton, was exactly what we have been missing. It’s imperative Wilson stays fit.’

With 12 minutes to go on Friday night, Callum Wilson was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Steve Bruce admitting afterwards: ‘We will not know how bad it is until we get him scanned and see just how bad it is, like with Ryan Fraser [didn’t travel to Southampton due to a hamstring tear of his own], it is obviously a big blow, but we hope that it is not too bad. We will see.’

With Bruce always talking positively (unrealistically!) about any player who is / gets injured, we can’t take any comfort from the NUFC Head Coach’s words. Every manager (or Head Coach) will hope for the best but that doesn’t often match the reality. Especially with hamstring injuries where caution has to be exercised, or else you can end up with a player out injured far longer, if you take daft risks. As has been the case with Steve Bruce and Newcastle players in the past, such as Allan Saint-Maximin last season, bringing them / him back too quickly and ending up out for far longer as a result.

Now the Northern Echo have revealed what is the likely scenario with this Callum Wilson injury, the newspaper saying that their information is that the striker will have ‘a series of scans’ this week to discover just how bad the injury is. With the fears at the club that he could be out far longer than just this international break and missing Chelsea at home in 12 days time.

Coming up to the busiest time of the year, the report says that the realistic fears are that Callum Wilson could miss most or even all of the upcoming packed schedule.

The game against Chelsea a week on Saturday sets in motion these 10 games in only 43 days (exact dates could be changed for TV as always):

Saturday 21 November – Newcastle v Chelsea

Saturday 28 November – Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Saturday 5 December – Aston Villa v Newcastle

Saturday 12 December – Newcastle v West Brom

Tuesday 15 December – Leeds v Newcastle

Saturday 19 December – Newcastle v Fulham

Tuesday 22 December – Brentford v Newcastle (League Cup Quarter-Final)

Saturday 26 December – Man City v Newcastle

Monday 28 December – Newcastle v Liverpool

Saturday 2 January – Newcastle v Leicester

Those home games against West Brom and Fulham stand out as potential key matches if results go the wrong way, the kind of matches where you definitely would want Callum Wilson on the pitch, with so few other goalscoring options.

Plus of course the small matter of that League Cup last eight match at Brentford.

No immediate relegation worries with Newcastle picking up 11 points from eight and a handful of other clubs really struggling to pick up points BUT if NUFC struggle for goals and points without Wilson in these next half dozen games or so, that post-Christmas period of playing Man City, Liverpool and Leicester in eight days looks ominous.

Even with Callum Wilson in the team, Newcastle are rarely looking like scoring in Premier League games.

Without him? Well, it looks like we are about to find out.

