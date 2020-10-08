News

Yoshinori Muto was a bargain Eibar Director of Football claims after dealing with Newcastle United

Fran Garagarza has been talking about getting Yoshinori Muto signed up.

Garagarza is Director of Football at Eibar, the La Liga club that have taken the 28 year old striker on a season-long loan.

The Japan international having had a nightmare time at Newcastle United, only seven Premier League starts and one PL goal in his first two seasons at the club after arriving from Mainz for £9.5m.

After the end of the summer 2020 transfer window, the Eibar Director of Football has been talking to the media about their signings, with Yoshinori Muto one of the six players the Spanish club brought in, either on permanent deals or on loan.

Garagarza tried to sign Yoshinoti Muto on loan in January (2020) but Newcastle United wouldn’t let him go.

However, a different matter this time and Eibar believe they have got an excellent deal, due to driving a hard bargain with Newcastle United.

Fran Garagarza on signing Yoshinori Muto, as reported by Spanish newspaper AS:

“Newcastle told us, either you agree to these figures or Muto does not come.

“We told them that it was impossible.

“A week later the Japanese forward arrived on loan to Eibar in the figures that we initially told them.

“We are satisfied.

“We had received many a ‘no’ but then they have been ‘yes’.

“We have had that maturity, patience and knowing how to be with the open transfer market.”

The bottom line is that compared to even the smallest / lowest Premier League club, Eibar’s resources are minimal.

The La Liga TV deals generate a relative pittance for clubs such as Eibar, compared to their Premier League counterparts.

Whilst when crowds are allowed, Eibar are the lowest supported of all in the Spanish top flight, usually averaging less than 5,000 at home.

So every penny / cent counts.

Exactly how much of a bargain Eibar have got with Yoshinori Muto on the pitch remains to be seen…he had very decent goals and assists stats in the Bundesliga compared to minutes on the pitch, so just maybe they can get a decent return with regular football. Though after three appearances so far, Muto is yet to score or assist.

It is always a problem for Newcastle United (and other Premier League clubs) when bringing players in from other European leagues and putting them on higher wages, because if then a move doesn’t work out, it will be very difficult for any club from that league (usually the other European leagues as well) to afford to take the player back.

If Eibar seriously were after Yoshinori Muto in January, it is difficult to see what was gained by not just doing any deal that saved at least some wages, as the forward only played six Premier League minutes after 1 January 2020.

Clearly Newcastle United will be significantly subsidising Muto’s wages at Eibar, far more than they’d ideally like to be doing.

However, hopefully a means to an end and he will hit some kind of form that helps get Yoshinori Muto a permanent move by summer 2021 at the latest, before he moves into the final year (2021/22) of his NUFC deal.

