Opinion

Wolves fans have got plenty to say about Newcastle United and the Steve Bruce style…

Last season Wolves fans watched on as Newcastle United took a point home to Tyneside, Miguel Almiron scoring with NUFC’s only shot on target.

Steve Bruce and his team rocked up to the behind closed doors game at Molineux on Sunday and the NUFC Head Coach employed even more defensive tactics.

Same end result as once Wolves took the lead on 80 minutes, Steve Bruce finally allowed his players to try and attack.

Wolves fans and players aggrieved when the referee gave a foul on Callum Wilson by Conor Coady with a minute of normal time remaining. The home keeper with a schoolboy error as his wall was badly positioned and Jacob Murphy stealing a point for the visitors.

Needless to say, the Wolves fans are feeling a ‘little’ cheated…

Their comments below after the match pretty much reflecting the thoughts of an overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans.

A clueless Steve Bruce with shockingly negative boring tactics, Wolves fans should be grateful that they only have to watch Bruce’s Newcastle play twice a season!

Wolves fans commenting via their Molineux Mix message board:

‘Typical Newcastle game. Bored us into submission for long periods.’

‘Won’t play a worse team than that all year, very frustrating!’

‘Lets not pretend otherwise, Newcastle are dreadful. Why on earth we felt the need to keep 3 CB’s on is absolutely beyond me.

Podence was our best player and he gets taken off for a like for like substitution.’

‘Really disappointing/frustrating that.

Christ I hate playing Newcastle. Another few days on the training ground, hopefully we can get that early goal next game. Palace will not be easy.’

‘We weren’t bad by any means. Newcastle were though and were there for the taking and we just didn’t do enough.’

‘I hate playing Newcastle with an almost visceral passion.

You just knew they would score from a s.itty set piece.

Dogs.it team.’

‘Extremely bilderwilded how we didn’t take 3 points from that!’

‘Awful result against one of the worst sides in the division.’

‘Against Newcastle. And not just any Newcastle. This is a Newcastle XI that will be spoken about in the next 10-20 years. ‘Do you remember when he played Almiron and Fraser at CM for a PL game’. Infuriating.’

‘A real missed opportunity which we need to put right against Palace on Friday.

They will be far better than Newcastle were today.’

‘Weirdly, we did look a lot, lot more fluent than so far this season but I think that is largely due to how awful Newcastle are.’

‘We just try the same thing time and time again, we need some invention.

That said. We are head an shoulders above the shower that is Newcastle.’

‘If I see smug Bruce take anymore points from us I’m gonna spontaneously combust.’

‘Newcastle WERE lucky, they were behind, offered nothing all game and got a gift in the 89th minute from a nothing ball.’

‘Wasn’t even a foul, Wilson threw himself into Coady and screamed like he had just been shot.

Robbed of two points, however we should have put our chances away but didn’t, only ourselves to blame.’

‘Once again we’ve got a fortunate goal as let’s be honest, Darlow should save it easily. The lack of chances we create when trying to play on the front foot is alarming.’

‘Typical Bruce team that….f.cking s.ite!

Very clever deception by Wilson though and that ref was bursting to give them a free kick in the dying minutes.

The defensive wall and Rui screwed up between them by totally switching off.’

