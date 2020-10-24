Opinion

Wolves fans comments – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Sunday’s match

Wolves fans have been talking ahead of Sunday’s match.

Newcastle United the visitors at Molineux.

As you can see from the comments below, the Wolves fans don’t see Steve Bruce and his Newcastle team as their biggest obstacle to three points on Sunday.

Rather than Bruce’s tactical genius, instead they wonder whether their own team will be adventurous enough to take advantage of the overly negative tactics employed by Steve Bruce.

Wolves fans commenting via their Molineux Mix message board:

We should watch how Brighton played against Newcastle in their match a few weeks ago. Pin back Saint Maximin, and leave it to their completely useless midfield to provide creativity to Wilson.’

‘We will have much more of the ball and Newcastle will sit back, we need attacking options at wing back.’

‘Marcal would probably be a better choice at LWB to play against Joelinton on Newcastle’s right.’

‘I could play against Joelinton, useless.’

‘I’m not sure if it’s the right decision but I think Nuno will stick with the same team we played against Leeds if everyone is fit.

I don’t think he’ll want to change a winning team, and also don’t think he will feel able to drop man of the match Kilman, and Saiss did a decent job against Leeds, growing into the game and managing to make a few forays forward. Was unlucky to have a very good goal chalked off too.’

‘Newcastle have a very workmanlike centre midfield and I think Moutinho will be a better fit for this game than Neves.

Bring Neves and Adama on when they tire.’

‘We tend to fudge up a bit against Newcastle.

I wish we start on the front foot tomorrow.

I´d like the same positions where we started second half at Elland Road.

Obviously a tactical thing, especially our central midfields positions..but Leeds is better than Newcastle I think.

We should be able to afford to go a little bit more expansive in matchups like this.’

‘Newcastle were abysmal last season and this season, look even worse.

Somehow they grind out results, though, despite looking second best every time I’ve seen them.

Surely that bubble will burst?’

‘Anyone see the Sky Sports section on our game with Newcastle that they were discussing? Found it really poor.

Spent ten minutes gushing over good ole Brucey and how hard the job is for him and what amazing fans they have.’

‘Sky Sports love ole Brucey and Newcastle of course. I wonder why that is?’

‘I’ve seen a bit of Newcastle this season and they ain’t pretty. It could come down to us bringing some skill and creativity into the game later on.’

‘What a weekend up Newcastle for the 2-0 in Zenga’s reign.’

‘If we play too expansive and leave too much of a gap between our defenders and midfield then Newcastle could thrash us like West Ham did, they have some of the best ‘on the break’ players in the league.

But if we play compact and try to dominate possession then we have enough to beat them.’

‘I predict that the media will suck the c.cks of newcastle, proclaiming them to be a moooosssive club, while hardly mentioning the boys from mooolinew at all.

Most of the pre match tv build up will centre on newcastles wonderful fans, the fact they go out in the winter in shorts.’

‘Newcastle must be the XG designers nightmare! They have been continually beating their XG for over a season now, aren’t they still doing it this season?’

‘Newcastle are a horrible team to play against, hard to beat, and they always do better than their xG suggests they should.’

‘They concede the most amount of shots and have the least in the whole division this year, I think they were mightily lucky to stay up and a lot of the metrics suggest that too.’

