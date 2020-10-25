News

Wolves Captain Conor Coady blames referee for not beating Newcastle United

Conor Coady spoke after the final whistle at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez giving Wolves the lead on 80 minutes, before Jacob Murphy scored an equaliser with one minute of normal time remaining.

The Wolves Captain wasn’t happy though.

Conor Coady was penalised for a foul on Callum Wilson but says (a lot of times!!!) he doesn’t think it was a foul on the Newcastle striker.

All a bit embarrassing by Coady to be honest.

The coming together of Callum Wilson and Conor Coady is the kind of incident that happens in every match, some are given as fouls, some not.

The Wolves Captain can’t blame them not winning on this one incident, especially when Newcastle only scored the free-kick because the wall was in the wrong position and then the Wolves keeper should still have saved it.

Conor Coady says Wolves deserved to win because of their number of shots and amount of possession, if that is the case then they should have scored more than the single goal.

Real sour grapes from Coady to blame one decision Newcastle got from the referee.

Conor Coady after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1:

“It’s one of them, first and foremost I didn’t think it was a foul.

“I thought it was something where you can’t even stand still in football now.

“All I did was stand still.

“I can’t win the ball, if I try and win the ball I give a foul away, so I never.

“I stand still and I still give a foul away.

“So I don’t believe it was a foul because I can’t do anything else, I’m not invisible.

“I have got to stand there and if he [Callum Wilson] touches me, it’s football, it’s what happens.

“I don’t think it was a foul, I’ll be totally honest with you.

“The lad [Jacob Murphy] scored so we will look at it [the free-kick], but if I go for the ball I give a foul, If I don’t go for the ball and stand still, I still give a foul.

“So I didn’t think it was a foul, as simple as that.

“We had a game plan, we knew Newcastle would come and sit in, they sit in well in a bank of five and they are hard to break down.

“I think you have to be patient in games and we did, we got a fantastic goal from Raul [Jimenez].

“Then we should see the game out.

“I don’t know how many shots they have had but I don’t think it’s that many and we’re massively disappointed.

“It is two points lost.

“We feel like we have had two points taken away away from us a little bit and should have won. We had enough chances, we had enough possession.

“We will look at it [the equalising goal] but I go back to the foul, I feel like it’s been spoilt a little bit, the game, to be fair.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

