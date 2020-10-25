Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

A creditable draw from a makeshift Newcastle team who seemed intent on getting a 0-0 despite the number of attackers on the pitch.

Wolves were patient, had us under the cosh for much of the game, and got what was always a likely goal.

Then after barely threatening, Newcastle equalised from a free kick that would have been hailed as the work of a genius by Sky if it was scored by a Son or a Salah.

But as it was Jacob Murphy, it was poor defending by Wolves. Overall, a good point that I didn’t see coming pre-kick off.

Darlow – 6

Did well for most of the game, but could have done a little better for the goal.

Maybe he wasn’t 100% after last week’s injury but he doesn’t deserve a pasting

Schar – 7

Lacked confidence initially but put in a decent performance

Lascelles – 7

Good showing for the skipper.

Got on the end of a lot of Wolves crosses

Fernandez – 7

Looked nervous at the start but settled into his usual commanding performance

Murphy – 8

His first PL start in two years and as a wing back rather than winger.

Disaster beckoned but he acquitted himself well defensively. Scored the goal from an exceptionally clever free kick.

Almiron – 7

A tireless performance as usual but forced to spend as much time supporting the defence as the attack.

Made poor choices when he did get up the pitch but grafted well at the back

Hendrick – 7

Took responsibility in the centre of midfield in the absence of Shelvey and Hayden and worked hard for the full 90 minutes. A better showing than of late.

Fraser – 6

Struggled to make an impact but kept going for 75 minutes. Subbed.

Lewis – 7

Up against Samedo, Neto and Traore, was given a predictably hard time.

However, passed the test, I’d say. Very few options available when he pushed up.

Wilson – 7

Worked hard up front but was isolated for much of the game.

Won the free kick from which we scored.

St-Maximin – 5

Given a free role but didn’t do much with it.

One shot that threatened but his touch and his passing were way off today. A rare disappointing display. Subbed.

SUBS:

Joelinton – 4

Made no difference when he came on but I didn’t expect him to.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Looked off the pace but he has been out for a long time.

Carroll – N/A

Not long enough time to make an impact but may have distracted the Wolves defence at Murphy’s free kick.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

