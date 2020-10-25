Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Jimenez eventually giving Wolves the lead with 10 minutes remaining, only for a cute Jacob Murphy free-kick to equalise with a minute of normal time left.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“They stuck to their task admirably considering the odd formation but generally speaking really dispiriting.

“I did think we didn’t have enough in midfield at the start of the season and that was proven today.

“Murphy, who was excellent, produced our only bright moment.

“We moved it far too slow on the counter which was remarkable with Saint-Maxi, Fraser and Almiron on the pitch.

“An improvement on Spurs away but is that saying much?”

Ben Cooper:

“A late Jacob Murphy free kick gave United a point as our usual 1-1 draw in Wolverhampton came to pass.

“Murphy took advantage of some sloppy goalkeeping to equalise Raul Jimenez’s opener ten minutes earlier which also should have been saved by Karl Darlow but the goalkeepers deserve praise rather than persecution.

“Without their mistakes this game would have been pointless rather than points shared.

“Like those points, the lack of excitement was a fault shared by both teams.

“An under strength, injury hit, shape shifted 11 didn’t inspire much confidence and never really got going but was never out-played by a Wolves team who took their usual patient approach to the game into some sort of trance-like meditative Buddhist state today.

“A Portuguese Man-of-Bore if you like.

“And yes, that game was as bad as that gag.”

Brian Standen:

“0-0 written all over it but of course we shoot ourselves in the foot!

“Brave line up but still lacking penetration.

“Only bonus for me was Jacob Murphy who played quite well, I’m struggling to see what Hendrick is bringing to the team.

“Miggy also put in a great shift.

“Defence was quite solid until that moment, but given the line up was so adventurous, that amplifies the lack of creativity if ASM has an off day.

“But wait a minute, the aforementioned Murphy pulls a rabbit out the hat with a crafty free kick!

“Decent point.”

Jamie Swan:

“What you would call a good result but not quite sure how we got there.

“An interesting line up, with attacking players picked – but sat back and stood off again, doing pretty much nowt and very poor quality.

“Almiron and Murphy were our better performers.

“Darlow could have done better for the goal but when peppered with 4 million shots per game, the odd one is going to come a croppa.

“Can’t tell me that with these players another manager couldn’t get us to play a bit of football, keep it better and get a pattern of play?”

Dave Punton:

“Once again Steve Bruce wriggles off the hook.

“A truly terrible performance capped with a Murphy equaliser to give us a point on the road against a Wolves outfit who are better funded and better run than our lot.

“The football under Bruce is awful, not bothered what pundits and journalists say, it’s dire to watch.

“How long can this last before the wheels come off completely?”

Jamie Smith:

“Dross.

“I feel so utterly detached from this behind closed doors, TV money dominated mess of a league it’s easy to shrug off another poor showing and move on to do something else.

“Surely the media can see through the clueless tactics of Bruce by now, to not let another spawny point and benign league position to continue to detract from the fact their doesn’t seem to be any sort of game plan and the players are not being used properly.

“I’m pleased for Jacob Murphy for his fine equaliser after some good effort lately as part of his Newcastle renaissance.

“Next week he, Saint-Maximin, or someone, will probably beat Everton or Southampton with our only shot on target and once again we’ll have to hear about how Bruce has transformed Newcastle into a force to be reckoned with. Pass.”

Paul Patterson:

“Awful performance and shambolic starting line up.

“Best thing I can say is you can’t knock an away point.”

Nat Seaton:

“Not a great game of football but pleased to have salvaged a point with a cheeky free kick.

“Setting up the way we are it’s never going to be a great game.

“I just hope we start to give it more of a go in the upcoming matches.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

