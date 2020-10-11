Opinion

With Newcastle United it was love at first sight

I have been a fan from Suffolk of Newcastle United for 26 years and I have missed going to the matches with my Dad in these troubled times.

My Dad kindly takes me to a match or two and it is something that I really look forward too.

I love the city now, as well as Newcastle United.

The people of Newcastle are amazing and on my trips, I have visited the likes of the Angel of the North and have come to love the Northumbrian countryside.

I miss going to football like anything.

I miss the whole anticipation of who is going to play, the journey and so on.

Even missing now the watching of a match on TV with a crowd – excitement, passion, the exhilarating feeling of celebrating a goal.

I have to, along with my fellow Newcastle fans, bemoan this £14.95 charge for football matches, whilst we go through this horrible and horrific pandemic. I feel really sorry for those who have lost their jobs, their livelihoods and especially, loved ones to this virus.

It has changed life and the way we see it, I admit I took things for granted.

The ability to see my extended family and friends every day or weekend, being able to travel without having to worry about hand gel, applying a face covering, worrying about social distancing, worrying what a cough or a sore throat might lead to.

I fell in love with Newcastle United when I was 10 under the entertainers, then even more so when my Dad kindly took me when I was 15 to my first live match against Derby, when an Eranio own goal on the 41st minute and Shearer goal on the 52nd took us out of the bottom three under the great Sir Bobby.

I wanted to write this article today as I suffer with mental health and well being and sport is such a lifeline to me. It has got me through my worst periods in my life and it is thanks to my brother and mother that I am a fan of football. I have a local team Ipswich Town who are in League One and I know how their fans are longing for a return, like we are too for a return to St James Park.

I hang on to hope and positive thoughts a lot and if there is one thing I can share on World Mental Health Day (Saturday 10 October) please look after yourself and anyone, be it your family, friends, neighbours or someone you know, take care and make sure they are okay.

It is times like this where things might not be how they were last year, when you look back and you see football stadiums at capacity and pubs full and life as normal, but we will get there and we will be able to meet up again in the Strawberry and enjoy that drink.

Howay the lads, I am proud to be a Newcastle United fan.

I am always made so welcome when I come to Newcastle with my Dad. I send my love and best wishes to you all and please keep safe and well.

(By newcastlefan11 : In memory of Gary Speed – Hero, gentleman, legend)

