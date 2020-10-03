Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in the Newcastle team v Burnley? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Burnley on Saturday night?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Neither club in great form, Burnley losing their first two Premier League games of the season, whilst Newcastle have been shocking in their last two PL matches against both Brighton and Tottenham.

Ahead of this Burnley game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff.

Fabian Schar definitely is back and available to start, the head coach confirmed, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin has trained all week and should be fine as well, according to Steve Bruce.

However, Bruce revealed that both Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (hip) now have injuries and are very doubtful. Further reports elsewhere claimed that they are both ruled out for tonight.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Burnley on Saturday night? Please vote now.

