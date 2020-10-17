Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after beating Burnley 3-1, whilst Man Utd lost 6-1 to Tottenham last time out.

Ahead of this Man Utd game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

We already knew that Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie wouldn’t be playing.

However, despite being back in training, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff aren’t available for this game either. Steve Bruce saying he hopes they get some minutes in against the Fulham Under 23s next week.

Bruce also revealed that Sean Longstaff wasn’t available either, the midfielder has tonsillitis.

Jamaal Lascelles though is now available again after missing Burnley the head coach confirmed.

Whilst Jamal Lewis is also ok after leaving the Northern Ireland squad early for a scan on his Achilles.

