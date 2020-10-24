Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after a really poor display against Man Utd and losing 4-1, whilst Wolves had an excellent 1-0 win away at Leeds on Monday night.

Ahead of this Wolves game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

We already knew that Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie wouldn’t be playing.

Whilst Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff played against the Fulham Under 23s next week on their recovery mission.

Steve Bruce indicating that Dummett and Clark are now available for selection but Matty Longstaff played once again for the reserves on Friday (yesterday), so he won’t be in contention this weekend at Wolves.

Sean Longstaff is back available after the midfielder recovered from tonsillitis.

The two big questions surround Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden, with Steve Bruce saying it looks 50/50 whether this pair will be available for Wolves, it all depending on how they felt nearer the game.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Wolves on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.

***Team poll if now closed, go HERE to see the results.

