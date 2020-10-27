News

What happened at Premier League Pay Per View £14.95 charge meeting on Tuesday – Report

The 20 clubs met on Tuesday to discuss what to do about the backlash caused by their Premier League Pay Per View initiative.

The £14.95 charge per match met with frustration and anger by fans across the Premier League.

No official announcement from the Premier League themselves but Martyn Ziegler has the inside track of what happened at today’s meeting.

He is Chief Sports Reporter at The Times and has repeatedly reported correctly what has happened at the Premier League club meetings throughout this virus affected period, clearly has got good reliable sources.

So what happened at this Premier League Pay Per View £14.95 charge meeting today?

Well, the man from The Times has revealed that the first nine Premier League Pay Per View matches averaged 39,000 paying customers (so 39,000 x £14.95 paid, not the actual number of viewers per match which would be higher). These stats collated, didn’t include the tenth PPV match which was Brighton v West Brom last night (Monday).

The Times report says that £5.247 million revenue was generated by those first nine PPV matches, though some of that money will go to the broadcasters. Bottom line is that if £14.95 was continued to be charged and you had a similar take up each time, you would be looking at each round of PL matches generating between £2.5m and £3m for the usual five games not chosen as part of the usual selections.

So hypothetically, over a full season of 38 PL rounds of games that works out at no more than £100m being generated altogether by PPV matches, averaging out at £5m per club and that is before broadcasters take their cut.

So, bottom line, Premier League Pay Per View at that £14.95 pricing point, certainly no money spinner.

The good news though is that the 20 Premier League clubs accepted the pricing has been an absolute PR disaster and they have decided to review that £14.95 charge…BUT no decision was reached today.

Instead, The Times say that the Premier League will continue with the £14.95 PPV charge for the next two rounds of games (Newcastle are Sky Sports normal selections on Sunday at home against Everton (1 Nov) and then Southampton away on Friday 6 Nov) but institute a change for PPV games after the international break (Newcastle already chosen by BT Sport for their Chelsea home match on Sat 21 Nov).

The report says a decision on future pricing will be decided on Thursday 5 November with The Times saying the most likely price to be agreed is £9.95, the same price EFL clubs charge for iFollow streams. However, this ignores the fact that countless Premier League fans already pay subscriptions to Sky and BT (and Amazon) in order to watch their team playing live.

The Times report that obviously the hope of the 20 Premier League clubs is to find a price that heads off the PR disaster and at the same time helps produce a far larger number of people prepared to pay for PPV matches, which of course would / could mean significantly larger profits.

Martyn Ziegler says that the £4.95 Mike Ashley (mischievously?) suggested on Monday night was felt by the Premier League to be too low to generate much, if any, profit.

At the Premier League meeting it was revealed that some matches had attracted fewer than 10,000 paying subscribers and that none had more than 100,000.

My personal feeling is that the Premier League have to go lower than £9.95 if they want to see a significant change in the response of fans. I think it will still feel they are trying to get away with charging as much as they can get away with, considering just how much PL fans already pay for their existing Sky and BT packages.

If a fiver isn’t viable, I would think somewhere around £6.95 or £7.95 at the very most if they are hoping to see a mass take up of these Premier League Pay Per View matches.

