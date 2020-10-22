Opinion

We need to let these Premier League clubs go

The Gateshead MP, Ian Mearns, quite rightly called Project Big Picture a power grab laced with a bribe by certain Premier League clubs.

In fact, this could be a quite accurate description of how the Premier League has worked since it’s inception.

It has held together until now because all the clubs thought that they were on the same gravy train, but now the elite clubs want to decouple the engine from the rest of the train, and leave everyone else behind.

As someone who doesn’t support an elite club I say ‘Let them go!’

If they want to play in their own, invitation only European Super League, then I’d be quite happy to wave goodbye to the lot of them.

I’ve got three main reasons for coming to this conclusion.

The first reason is personal.

I’ve attended away matches at Old Trafford, The Emirates and Stamford Bridge and I’ve never really enjoyed it. Though this is partly down to the fact that we rarely come away with anything from these games, there’s more to it than that. When you go to these matches you often feel like you’re being ripped off, whether it is over the price of tickets, drinks or programmes.

There’s also often little atmosphere at these matches, apart from the noise generated by Newcastle fans, as their fans only really get excited for games against the other, ‘elite’ clubs.

Also, you far more likely to have a good craic with the opposition fans when you travel to one of the ‘smaller’ clubs.

The second reason why I’d be quite happy to see the clubs go is because I hate the way that a small cabal of businessmen from a handful of clubs get to dictate the future direction of football.

If letting them set up their own league is a way of getting rid of these malign influences then I’m quite happy to see them go.

The final reason is nostalgia.

I can remember a time when the top of the league was not a closed shop and when you could support any team in the top two divisions and genuinely believe that this year your name could be on the cup.

Clearly, the people who run the elite Premier League clubs don’t want this level of uncertainty and want their clubs to be winning all the trophies and always playing in Europe.

So if letting them set up their own league made English football more unpredictable, I’d say that was a good thing.

