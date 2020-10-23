Watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Steve Bruce and Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from that battering they took from Man Utd in that 4-1 defeat last Saturday.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD
Bahamas Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Bermuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2
Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Burundi DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cayman Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Comoros SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee
Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Dominica Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium
France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Free
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD
Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App
Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Maldives Star Sports Select HD2
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Philippines Premier FOOTBALL
Poland Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Saint Lucia Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA
Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Seychelles Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
South Africa SuperSport Premier League, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA
Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1
Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2
Timor-Leste mola.tv
Togo Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport, S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC
Uruguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina
Vietnam K+PM, K +NS
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Wolves v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
