News

Watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from that battering they took from Man Utd in that 4-1 defeat last Saturday.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Anguilla Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Bahamas Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Belarus Belarus 5

Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Benin SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Bermuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Burundi DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cayman Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Comoros SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Dominica Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport

Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium

France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Free

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport Football ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App

Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Latvia TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Philippines Premier FOOTBALL

Poland Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Saint Lucia Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA

Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Seychelles Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

South Africa SuperSport Premier League, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Football ROA

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1

Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Timor-Leste mola.tv

Togo Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey S Sport, S Sport+

Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC

Uruguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina

Vietnam K+PM, K +NS

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Wolves v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

