News

Very strange Official Premier League Statement released in response to Liverpool / Man Utd power grab

A Premier League Official Statement (see below) has been released on Sunday afternoon.

It is reacting to a world exclusive from The Telegraph, making public a shameful attempt at a power grab by the powerful clubs, led by Liverpool and Manchester United.

The newspaper exclusive (read HERE) revealed that in return for agreeing to financially support the 72 EFL clubs, the powerful Premier League clubs want an end to any democracy, one club one vote, in the top tier.

Instead, nine clubs (including the ‘big six’) would become the ones with an elite status, who would then in the future decide any major changes in the Premier League, with only six (I wonder why they came up with that number…) of those nine needing to agree to the changes.

The official Premier League statement is very strange and indeed bizarre / laughable for a number of reasons.

For starters, it is headlined: ‘League urges football’s stakeholders to work together for the good of the game.’

When exactly have they ever been bothered about involving the biggest stakeholders, the fans, in any decision.

Were the fans part of the decision making process that saw the announcement of £14.95 pay per view matches?

When you read the statement below, I would say the thing that really sticks out, is that the Premier League are upset about this all all being made public. In their brief statement below, to me it seems as though they admit that these kind of discussions have been taking place, pretty much along the lines of what was revealed today by The Telegraph.

You also have to question exactly who exactly has authorised this official PL statement to be made?

There are administrators (Masters and the rest) that run the Premier League on behalf of the 20 shareholders (the 20 PL clubs in the top tier at any one time), I would find it remarkable if the PL administrators make a statement on such a massive issue without being guided by at least some of those 20 shareholders…

Many Newcastle fans were keen to call the Premier League corrupt after the takeover farce, now it is the Premier League themselves apparently desperate to publicly expose themselves as rotten to the core.

The thing is, the Premier League came about because of a small number of clubs desperate to get more money for themselves and from that point the greed has become ever more apparent. The drive is always to get an increasingly unfair share of the money available and if others end up disadvantaged by decisions, they couldn’t care a less.

Premier League Official Statement:

‘League urges football’s stakeholders to work together for the good of the game

We have seen media reports today regarding a plan to restructure football in this country.

English football is the world’s most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe.

To maintain this position, it is important that we all work together.

Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.

Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding.

This work will continue.’

