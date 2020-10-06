News

Very positive message from Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar injured his shoulder in the home defeat to Tottenham on 15 July 2020.

After that 3-1 defeat, the Swiss defender was then scanned and found to need an operation and significant injury recovery time afterwards.

After a brief substitute appearance against Newport last Wednesday, Fabian Schar made his first Premier League start in over 11 weeks on Saturday against Burnley.

With Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett all injured, Steve Bruce left with little choice but to start the centre-back alongside Federico Fernandez.

It didn’t take long for the defender’s shoulder to be tested, taking a crashing fall on it in the first half. Fabian Schar had treatment on and then off the pitch before returning to the action.

However, ten minutes into the second half he was subbed, with Emil Krafth playing as an emergency centre-back and Javier Manquillo coming on at right-back.

After the match, Fabian Schar posted a message via his Twitter account celebrating the three points and hoping for the best on his shoulder…

Good to be back after almsot 3 months🙏.. great 3 points from the team💥. Hope the shoulder is not to bad again🙏😇.. #nufc pic.twitter.com/225I8JXeUZ — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) October 4, 2020

Steve Bruce also commented on the Fabian Schar injury after the victory over Burnley:

“We will not know about Fabian Schar until we scan him.

“Obviously, we hope has hasn’t disrupted his shoulder again, where he has just had surgery.

“He needs a bit of luck there but I can’t see me being in the market, unless something really, really special comes along on loan.

“We have got enough, even though the injuries we’re picking up are to our centre-backs…I don’t think I’ll be jumping into the market unless something mouthwatering comes along which appeals to us.”

There has been no update from Newcastle United after his scan.

However, Fabian Schar has now posted his own update, again via Twitter:

Back with the 🇨🇭team pic.twitter.com/xkHX9wOP83 — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) October 6, 2020

Great to see the centre-back confirming that Saturday has proved not to be any kind of a significant setback.

Fabian Schar now under consideration for Switzerland’s three matches: home to Croatia tomorrow (Wednesday) night, away against Spain on Saturday, then away against Germany next Tuesday.

