News

Tranmere announce signing of Newcastle’s Jack Young “I’m a creative midfielder who loves to create”

Newcastle United’s Jack Young has had an early birthday present.

The NUFC midfielder moving on loan to Tranmere Rovers only a week before he turns 20 years old next Wednesday.

One of Newcastle’s most promising young players, Jack Young can’t wait to get his first taste of first team football.

The midfielder was named on the bench three times in the Premier League in July after the restart but didn’t get on the pitch.

Jack Young declaring: ‘I’m a creative midfielder who loves to create with a range of passing as well as defending so I can’t wait to get going.’

This weekend, Tranmere travel to Newport and Jack Young hopes to be involved.

Newcastle of course were very lucky to crawl past the Welsh side last month and into the quarter-finals of the League Cup, Tranmere head there in fourteenth place in the League Two table.

Jack Young talking to the Tranmere Rivers official site:

“I can wait to get going. I couldn’t have asked for a better Club to prove myself at. Tranmere is such a big Club with a great fanbase.

“The Manager made it clear that he wanted me to come in and make a difference to the side. I’ve been watching clips and footage of the fans on YouTube and I just want to be a part of it.

“Towards the end of last season with Newcastle I was in and around the first team squad so I’m hoping I can come in and use that experience here.

“I’m a creative midfielder who loves to create with a range of passing as well as defending so I can’t wait to get going.

“The step up to senior football is a challenge that I’m looking forward to because it’s so much different to academy football but I think I’m ready for that step up.

“Being around experienced professionals everyday will really help me and hopefully I can learn as much as I can from them

“I’m relishing Saturday already so I’m going to work hard in training and hopefully be involved.”

Tranmere Rovers announcement that they had signed Jack Young on loan:

Tranmere Rovers are pleased to announce the loan signing of Newcastle United midfielder Jack Young until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who will turn 20 next week, will remain at Prenton Park for the duration of the 2020/21 campaign, and will be available for selection for this weekend’s game at Newport County.

Young is highly rated at his parent club, and was involved in Newcastle United’s first team matchday squads last season.

Speaking about his new signing, Jackson said: “We have been watching Jack a lot and we are pleased he has joined the football club. I would like to first of all thanks Newcastle United for allowing us to work with their player who they have very high hopes for.

“This is Jack’s first loan and he is so enthusiastic and wants to further develop his game. He will provide great competition in midfield, and he provides something different that we don’t currently have.

“The signing took quite a while to complete, but it is important we are thorough when bringing a new player into the group. He is a very bubbly character, and he is here to compete for a place in the team.

“We have received a number of excellent reports about Jack. He has lots of energy, he has trained with the first team at Newcastle United and they think a lot of him. He is a great addition to the squad.

“He will be in contention for this weekend’s game at Newport County. He has also been playing football on a regular basis in recent weeks and months, so he is ready to go.”​

