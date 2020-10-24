News

Tim Sherwood talks Newcastle United again – How on earth did he avoid Sky sackings?

One of the great mysteries of modern times, must surely be how Tim Sherwood wasn’t one of the Sky Sports pundits to get the chop this summer.

Honestly, he makes Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson look / sound like Gary Lineker.

Tim Sherwood is like some kind of comedy character, brought out to ‘entertain’ in a comical but annoying way.

Today (Saturday 24 October) he has been talking about Newcastle United, yet again.

Tim Sherwood has been talking about Steve Bruce and the situation at St James Park but then goes all Donald Trump.

Getting on his high horse and all agitated as he believes (in his own head anyway) that he is putting those daft Newcastle fans in their place.

I won’t bother repeating all of the reasons why he is so wrong (ludicrous!) but I have to smile when Tim Sherwood accuses Newcastle United supporters of having ‘short memories’…

Below these latest quotes from the mastermind that is Tim Sherwood, I have repeated some of his previous comments about the situation at St James Park, which rather suggests it is this idiot who has the ‘short memory’, not Newcastle fans.

Jeff Stelling and Tim Sherwood on Sky Sports – Saturday 24 October 2020:

Jeff Stelling:

“When you look at Newcastle United, Tim Sherwood, Newcastle fans will look at Wolves and think Wolves are where we should be. You know, been playing in Europe…top seven in the table, do you understand their frustration?”

Tim Sherwood:

“I understand their frustration but the frustration has been around for nigh on 10 years now, or more.

“They had Rafa Benitez, obviously who took a time in the Championship.

“He had the best squad in the Championship and he got them out of it, then he was complaining about what he didn’t have at the football club all the time.

“I think [Steve] Bruce has gone in there, you don’t hear him talking about what he hasn’t got at the football club, he’s getting on with the job.

“They’ve allowed him to bring players into the football club, I think they’ve bought some attacking players.

“I think he sets his team up…..depending on who they play, just to get results.

“I mean, we all want to play attacking football, he wants to put up [Callum] Wilson up front there with Andy Carroll, a battering ram, [Allan] Saint-Maximin on one side and [Miguel] Almiron playing as well, Ryan Fraser….

“We’ve talked about these players he has at his disposal now but he can’t play them all at once, because if he does and opens up the game, defensively they’re not good enough.

“They’ve got good players in the midfield area, Jonjo Shelvey is a good player, we’ve talked about [Jeff] Hendrick, they’ve been around the game and played a lot of Premier League games.

“But he [Steve Bruce] sets his team up to winning football matches and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. I think Rafa Benitez got loads of credit for that.

“I saw some games where Rafa set his team up, they drew 0-0 and never ever threw a punch during the game. It was boring to watch.

“So I think they’ve got short memories, the Newcastle fans.

“They’ve got to look at what Rafa delivered and what Steve Bruce is delivering now.

“Ultimately, yeah, Steve Bruce, he knows, he has stood on the Gallowgate End, he knows what it’s like to be a supporter there.

“He want to play that free flowing football what everyone wants to see, open up the pitch, go forward, forward runners, getting the balls into the box, causing havoc.

“We know what they want up there, they are a brilliant set of fans, but he [Steve Bruce] is just picking his time and he needs to stay in the [Premier] league.

“The objective for that football club and I know it’s frustrating for them to hear, the Newcastle fans, is to stay in the football club [presumably meant Premier League???] first and foremost.”

Tim Sherwood on Talksport – 30 April 2020:

“Bruce has done a good job, no one up there wanted him but he’s strung some results together, pulled them in a position of safety and has done a fantastic job.

“He’s done just as good as job as Benitez did when he was up there.

“The Newcastle fans – they laud Rafa and what sort of job did he do?

“It is fashionable and sexy to have a foreign manager and Rafa was sexy to them.”

Tim Sherwood talking to BT Sport – 12 January 2019:

“Without Rafa Benitez they get relegated with that squad of players.

“With Rafa they stay up.

“For me they are not….they are in a relegation battle, of course they are, they have a lot of hard work to do, but they are out of it in my opinion.

“I think they are good enough to be able to do it because of that man (Rafa Benitez).

“I think Mike Ashley has to take some credit for appointing him.

“Yes you don’t want to go out there and sign big money players and average players for big money.

“What he (Mike Ashley) wants Rafa to do is to turn average players into good players and that is what he is doing.”

Tim Sherwood speaking to Talksport – 4 July 2017:

“No disrespect to Newcastle but if they want to sign foreign players, they tend to move south.

“Mike (Ashley) won’t want to fall out of the division.

“They (Newcastle United) are in there now and Mike Ashley is an astute businessman who knows where to spend and how much.

“But he certainly needs to put his hand in his pocket and give Rafa a certain amount money.

