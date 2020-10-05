Opinion

This is with a heavy heart but Steve Bruce has to be released to save Manchester United

It looks like Manchester United will have no other option but to now move on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The experiment of relying on such an inexperienced young manager has been a complete failure.

Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation the final straw, as Joe Mourinho laughed in their faces at Old Trafford.

With a squad of players that cost well over £500m just on these players alone…Pogba £89m, Maguire £80m, Wan-Bassaka £50m, Fernandes £52m, Martial £54m, Shaw £30m, Bailly £30m, Fred £53m, Matic £40m, Van de Beek £40m, Lindelof £31m.

A talented experienced manager should be doing far better with the current squad, never mind needing an even bigger fortune spent on them. The defence alone that conceded six to Tottenham, cost almost £200m.

For Newcastle United fans this is going to be a terrible blow…but with a heavy heart…we have to allow the release of Steve Bruce to go to the rescue of his true love, Manchester United.

Otherwise, in less than two weeks time the experienced top level head coach is set to send Manchester United into the relegation zone when they travel to St James Park.

It is quite incredible that Steve Bruce has been overlooked by the club where he was a playing legend, a glittering Premier League managerial record of 436 matches (his teams averaging 1.02 goals per PL game and 1.12 points per PL game), how could they have ignored him?

That one European campaign that ended before Hull got to September.

The 20+ years winning absolutely nothing.

How on earth did Manchester United miss this gem that had become a permanent fixture in the Championship, not managing in the Premier League since 2015?

All credit to Mike Ashley who spotted the very well hidden talent that lurked within Steve Bruce.

However, nothing lasts forever, plucky little Newcastle United and their fans have to accept that they can’t hold such a talented manager back.

Who could ever forget those emotional scenes when NUFC beat MUFC 5-0 in 1996, Steve Bruce almost reduced to tears as he claimed it just wasn’t fair as his team were humiliated, insisting that he had spotted a penalty that should have been given at 1-0 and if so the result would have been a very different story (5-1?).

Richard Keys (thinks Steve Bruce could be a ‘legend’ at NUFC), Rio Ferdinand (says Steve Bruce has done a ‘phenomenal’ job at NUFC), Simon Jordan, Manchester United fans, the national media, journalists covering Newcastle United, have all told us that we are so lucky to have Steve Bruce and indeed don’t really deserve him, as we are so ungrateful.

Sadly, I think I have to now accept that they are correct.

Steve Bruce and Manchester United were meant to be together and it would be very small-minded and selfish if Newcastle fans refused to allow him to go and save ‘United’…

Richard Keys and Rio Ferdinand think so highly of Steve Bruce so I am looking forward to them leading the campaign to take Steve Bruce home.

It couldn’t be worse timing for Newcastle fans as well, the past week had seen incredible scenes of getting a draw at Spurs without having a shot on target for 96 minutes, then an amazing comeback against Newport County, before finally managing the staggering feat of his team having five efforts on target against Burnley.

Just imagine what Steve Bruce could do with the talent at Manchester United…

