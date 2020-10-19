Opinion

‘This is my letter to Steve Bruce’

Steve Bruce has now been at Newcastle United for over 15 months.

If there is any small positive to come from the virus, it’s the fact that I don’t have to watch his Newcastle team in person.

This is my letter to Steve Bruce below…

Dear Mr Bruce,

As with all Newcastle managers and players (not including JFK), I have always been of the opinion… let’s give them a chance. I have never been, or will become, one of the boo boys (who I personally believe have no place in our ground). However, you are doing very well in giving this group the ammunition they require.

Time and time again you are proving how tactically inept you are! As for your first choice eleven… well… I’m pretty sure you will find it very difficult to find another fan who agrees with you.

Defending is clearly not the strongest factor when we take to the pitch, yet, you constantly insist on deploying defensive tactics! WHY???

Many times as a kid you hear that attack is the best form of defence, in our own case this could well be correct considering the players in our squad. WHO KNOWS???

Now, let’s take a look:

Callum Wilson – will score goals if given the opportunity.

Allan Saint-Maximin – will turn players inside out and find that space or killer pass.

Miggy Almiron – has the pace to get up and down the pitch faster than a mackem getting out of their ground on the hour mark.

Andy Carrol – when fit will still be a nightmare for any defender in the Premiership.

Jonjo Shelvey – has the ability to thread a ball through the eye of a needle.

Ryan Fraser – I’ve heard he’s quite good but I haven’t seen enough of him yet. Apparently, he may need another eight games to get him match fit???

Why not play these players to their strengths; allowing them to show us what they’re capable of and what damage they can do! Just a suggestion. The only thing I can think is that you’re after the England job, where playing players out of position and restricting their game comes as part of the job description.

I understand that Manchester Divided are a very dangerous outfit and on an excellent run of form. I also understand that Newport County can cause you problems from all over the pitch. But, it might just be worth trying to take the game to the opposition.

Anyway, I cannot fault your determination to make it work so, good luck!

Kind regards

Sean

PS Steve, grateful if you could ask your boss if he wouldn’t mind sorting out my season ticket payments. I think there are quite a few of us who are a little disgruntled.

