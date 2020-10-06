News

This is how 25 man Premier League Newcastle United squad looks after window closes

We now know how the Newcastle United squad looks for the first half of the 2020/21 season.

At 11pm on Monday (5 October) night, the transfer window closed.

This means no more incoming or outgoing deals (permanent or loans) can be made by Newcastle United with another Premier League club, or one from another country.

Newcastle can still buy, sell and loan with Championship, League One and League Two clubs up to Friday 16 October, but Steve Bruce has already stated that no more players will be bought in this window and Championship clubs willing to loan Newcastle United their best players would be very strange.

Clubs able to name three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players in their PL squad (with Under 21 players such as Rodrigo Vilca, Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson additional to that senior 25 man squad).

So this is how the 25 man Premier League Newcastle United squad looks after that summer 2020 transfer window closed.

GOALKEEPERS

Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett, Lewis

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Fraser

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Hendrick

STRIKERS

Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson

The above 25 man Newcastle United squad would mean that Lazaar, Aarons, Saivet and Atsu are not included.

Always a chance maybe that if Dwight Gayle isn’t going to be fit until well after the new year, that small chance of Atsu or even Saivet could still be included in the official squad. Especially of course if serious injury intervened with another player or more.

You also have the possibility of course, that a Championship club might come in with an offer to buy somebody like Yedlin and / or Murphy, would Mike Ashley turn down the chance to offload a player who doesn’t have a long-term future at St James Park and little chance of making the Premier League starting eleven.

The fun begins of course once again after this extra transfer window with lower league clubs ends, Man Utd at home next up.

Then we will see how this Newcastle United squad is set to cope with also Wolves, Southampton, Chelsea and Everton to play in this next run of five Premier League matches.

