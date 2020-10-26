News

This horrific 10 months Steve Bruce form table even worse than ‘lockdown’ Premier League table

An interesting Premier League table has been published after Sunday’s matches.

The games including Newcastle United yet again carrying their luck under Steve Bruce, picking up a point despite Wolves dominating the match and NUFC only trying to attack once falling behind.

This particular Premier League table below, shows how the clubs have done in terms of points since the restart of football in June 2020 and through to the present day.

This ‘lockdown’ Premier League table is from Sporting Intelligence, who via their site and social media, look to make sense of the relationship between sport and money.

As you can see, of the 17 Premier League clubs there are only two who have won less points per game in this lockdown period, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

It gets even more interesting / disturbing for Newcastle fans when you go further back and look at the Premier League form in the previous 11 games, taking us back to Christmas 2019.

Combine the points totals and since Christmas 2019, this is how many points each of the 17 PL clubs have picked up (in brackets the number of matches they have played since last Xmas 2019):

60 Liverpool (26)

54 Man City (26)

48 Man Utd (25)

44 Southampton (26)

43 Everton (26)

43 Chelsea (26)

42 Wolves (26)

42 Arsenal (27)

41 Tottenham (25)

35 Leicester (26)

33 Villa (26)

31 Burnley (24)

30 Crystal Palace (26)

28 West Ham (26)

28 Sheff Utd (27)

27 Newcastle United (26)

25 Brighton (25)

A few things stand out…

When you look at the longer-term form over the past 10 months, Everton doing well this season doesn’t really look such a surprise, they have the fifth best form with 43 points from 26 PL games.

Maybe even more of a surprise for many fans will be seeing that in this time period Southampton, who beat Everton 2-0 yesterday, have the fourth best form over 10 month, 44 points from 26 games.

At the other end, Sheffield United have obviously seen their form plummet, not only this season but also the second half of last season, so they have the third lowest points total of 28 from 27.

Closer to home…if any pundit, journalist or rival fan questions why Newcastle fans are worried about Steve Bruce, it isn’t just the terrible football and lack of entertainment, it is the seriously bad form of only 27 points from 25 PL matches, with only Brighton picking up less points in this time period.

That is Brighton who totally outclassed and hammered Newcastle 3-0 at St James Park last month…

