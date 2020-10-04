Opinion

This dilemma with Joelinton

Firstly, it was a very good result on Saturday night, with fine performances all over the pitch.

Secondly though, was the fact that despite Burnley starting the second half the better team and getting the equaliser, we showed character and resilience to not only get back in front… but to push on and not protect.

A very deserved victory!

My point however, and why I am writing in, is because of the praise from many of our fans on social media regarding Joelinton.

People are pointing out his performance and great work rate. How he never stopped; constantly giving 100% from start to finish. The frustrating thing is… he always does give 100%!

Joelinton has been played out of position, which the vast majority will agree on. He also played up top and alone with little to no support. Yet, he has still become the scapegoat for many.

I haven’t seen the abuse aimed at him on social media but I have read about it. DISGUSTING! Those guilty of this are morons and an embarrassment to our beloved club!

I have read many criticising Joelinton for his price tag, as he is not nearly worth that amount of money. Just in case you are not aware, when Newcastle signed Joelinton, he did not turn around to the club and say: “I am not joining you unless you pay £40 million quid because that is what I am worth!.”

I wasn’t personally there during the negotiations…but I’d put my mortgage on it.

I can see glimmers of hope and a brighter future because that’s my mindset. If you concentrate solely on the negatives then I feel sorry for you. Remember this: negativity is contagious!

Positives:

We’re still a great club, in a great city, with a great history, and with 99% great support.

We’ve got an attacking line up that will cause problems to most club sides in Europe, if not all.

We’ve finally got a goal scorer who is a natural at what he does.

We’ve got a magician on the field who has the ability to excite us every time he gets on the ball.

We’re not in the third division (still prefer that to League One) and still clinging on to the hope that our fierce rivals will get relegated so we have something to smile about.

There is clearly a good feeling and team spirit within the squad.

Mike Ashley will not be with us forever!

HOWAY THE LADS!!

