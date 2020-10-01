Opinion

This 285 days Steve Bruce statistic will blow your mind

Steve Bruce was appointed by Mike Ashley on 17 July 2019.

That means today (Thursday 1 October 2020) makes it 443 days as Newcastle United Head Coach.

That is, 443 days, so far…

On day number 158 of his NUFC posting, Steve Bruce took charge of the team against Crystal Palace.

That was 21 December 2019 and was particularly noteworthy at the time because with only seven minutes left on the clock, Miguel Almiron scored a goal.

It was the Paraguayan’s first ever Newcastle United goal and it proved to be the only goal of the match, Steve Bruce getting a fortunate victory (I’ve heard that somewhere before…), Roy Hodgson’s side having had more possession, more shots, more shots on target and more corners.

So, since that Almiron first ever goal occasion, we have now (including today) had 285 more days of Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

I was looking at various stats today and came up with this quite bizarre Steve Bruce one that will blow your mind.

In these last 285 days (40+ weeks, 10 months), Premier League club Newcastle United have beaten less Premier League clubs than they have clubs from outside the Premier League.

In this 285 days time period:

Steve Bruce wins against non-Premier League clubs:

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (after a 1-1 draw in the first match)

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (after extra time and also a draw in the first match)

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (won 5-4 on penalties)

Steve Bruce wins against Premier League clubs:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2

Quite remarkable.

This tells me two main things.

How rarely Steve Bruce ever wins Premier League matches with Newcastle United, in these past 40 weeks anyway.

Also, just how astonishingly lucky Steve Bruce has been when it comes to cup draws. The last seven under Bruce have seen Newcastle pull out one Premier League club (Man City), two Championship (West Brom and Blackburn), two League One (Oxford and Rochdale) and two League Two (Newport and Morecambe).

Against four clubs from Leagues One and Two, Steve Bruce has needed replays twice (including extra time in one of them) and a penalty shoot-out in another. Only against Morecambe (who were 89th of 91 league clubs last season) did Steve Bruce manage to win in the first 90 minutes (plus injury time).

As for the five Premier League wins in these past 40 weeks (and five days), the one against Chelsea was a last minute header from Hayden which was only Newcastle’s second effort on target, against Sheffield United and Southampton it was 0-0 in both until they went down to 10 men, whilst Bournemouth were on their way down when Newcastle played them.

I can’t wait to see what excitement (and wins…) Steve Bruce will bring in these next 285 days…

