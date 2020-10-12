Opinion

Thieves, Thieves, Tramps and Thieves

So the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United want to bring the corrupt American CAPITALIST state to British football? Really?

They’ve not been here for two minutes and they’re trying to tell us what to do.

And to basically bribe the EFL to garner support? This is truly shocking.

We cannot possibly allow the most Capitalist country on planet earth to start calling the shots. And the Glazers? The only thing they’ve done for our football is drag Manchester United down and pay huge amounts of fan-generated revenue in interest payments on loans, with the full approval of the Premier League.

We have to ask the question, was this all part of the failed Newcastle United takeover?

Let’s not be fooled. If this ridiculous proposition was allowed, how long before the top six use their power status, to rescind the revenue to the EFL, reward themselves a bigger portion of the Premier League pie and then expand the European league to further their cause?

The only part of this proposal that makes any sense, is that we have a moral responsibility, to every football fan and club (including non-league clubs and school teams ) and every child that chooses to kick a ball.

Rick Parry needs a mention too, for his shameless actions. Happy to allocate excess power to the already too powerful, safe in the knowledge, his interests are unaffected.

So what do we do?

What I’d like to see happen is for the rest of the Premier League, to say to Liverpool and Manchester United (and any of the other top six), go and find another league to play in, the remainder and government to bail out the rest of the league. And we all live happily ever after.

This will not go anywhere of course.

What the greedy Americans don’t understand, is that we are a far more democratic society than the USA. We have competition laws and more importantly, we are not morally bankrupt.

They can veto new owners? Really, so every club barring the super six loses value overnight? Not gonna happen.

In fact, it’s downright farcical. Greed is very dangerous and they possess an abundance. How long before they want to rename the Champions League, the World League?

They want to take the fair, out of fair play, for PROFIT.

I bet it won’t sit too well with the vast majority of the fans of both those clubs.

Unlike the owners, they do believe in fair play, of that I’m certain.

