Opinion

These are the changes Newcastle United need to convince fans against Everton

Fair to say that Newcastle United fans are yet to be convinced by Steve Bruce.

In the sixteenth month of his reign, the supporters believing that if anything the underlying stats show that things are actually getting worse not better.

Even pundits and journalists (well with the odd exception…) loyal to Steve Bruce are having to admit how dreadful the football is under the 59 year old head coach.

The only positive those still loyal to Bruce are now still saying, is that Newcastle United aren’t in the relegation zone.

Well, with two clubs promoted who look way short of Premier League standard and the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley also have stinking starts to the season, being above them is hardly any medal of honour to wear.

So what does Steve Bruce need to do to turn the tide (tsunami?) of Newcastle United public opinion?

Well here are some BBC Sport stats from the last eight Premier League matches that give a clue, the Newcastle United possession and shots on target in each of the games:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 (37% and 1)

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 (25% and 2)

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 (42% and 2)

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 (47% and 0)

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 (34% and 1)

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 (48% and 5)

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 4 (36% and 4)

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (37% and 2)

To be honest, I would actually be more encouraged if Newcastle lost but played some football and tried to attack, rather than defend all game with no attacking plan and hope to fluke a draw at home.

I don’t want Newcastle United to lose any match BUT watching this feeble nonsense under Steve Bruce is beyond terrible.

Ironically the last time Newcastle United played Everton at St James Park, this (trying to attack, decent game / performance but lost) was what actually happened.

Carlo Ancelotti in his first Everton away match, Steve Bruce actually for once tried to have his side play like a proper football team. Rather than one scared to venture away from our own box.

It was 28 December 2019 and after Schar equalised a Calvert-Lewin opener, only an Andy Carroll mistake was the difference as the Everton striker scored the winner.

NUFC still didn’t have the lion’s share of possession (43%) but we made a game of it, having 20 shots to Everton’s 22, though the accuracy wasn’t great from the likes of Carroll and Joelinton, only five on target.

However, it was a football MATCH, you know, where the two teams are both trying to score, rather than one having no plan but to stop the opposition.

