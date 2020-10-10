Opinion

These 32 Premier League outgoing deals this week – Why not Newcastle United?

These past five days, there have been 32 players who have left Premier League clubs.

Top tier clubs moving out the players they aren’t going to need in the months ahead, doing deals to move them elsewhere, whether on loan or permanent deals.

Premier League clubs can only have three goalkeepers and 22 outfield players in their official Premier League squads, who are allowed to play league games until halfway through the season.

So it makes sense to do whatever it takes to find clubs to take players who aren’t needed / wanted.

Why not Newcastle United then?

Media who are subservient to the Mike Ashley regime are keen to tell us that the essential extra striker and central defender that should have been brought in during this last window, didn’t happen due to not being able move out unwanted players.

Why?

Every club has players they need to get out of the club and pretty much all of them manage to do it far more successfully than Newcastle United year after year.

For it to happen year after year, the obvious reason is that unlike owners at other club, Mike Ashley is unwilling to allow the necessary deals to be done that would / could move on the likes of Aaron, Saivet, Yedlin, Lazaar, Saivet, Atsu etc.

It is a simple fact that all clubs have signings where it doesn’t work out and have to take a hit. If players aren’t going to be needed / wanted, far better to at least lessen that hit and do deals, instead of they continue to hang around on full wages.

With Mike Ashley though, it appears he season after season has unrealistic expectations and thinks other clubs will pay the price he decides, rather than allowing negotiations to reach a mutually agreed deal through bargaining.

No Newcastle players have moved out in the last week and the deadline is on Friday (16 October) for Premier League players to move to the Championship, League One and League Two. After that there is just the odd random other country that can still do incoming transfers, such as Portugal and Russia.

I wouldn’t say for sure any of the unwanted Newcastle United players will head out in this next week.

I hope so because keeping them at St James Park is good for nobody.

BBC Sport listing of all outgoing deals (loans and permanent) from Premier League clubs – Monday 5 October – Friday 9 October:

9 October

Nathan Baxter [Chelsea – Accrington] Loan

Mitch Clark [Leicester – Port Vale] Loan

Sam Hughes [Leicester – Burton] Loan

Kazaiah Sterling [Tottenham – Southend] Loan

8 October

Tolaji Bola [Arsenal – Rochdale] Loan

Deyan Iliev [Arsenal – Shrewsbury] Loan

6 October

Olatunji Akinola [West Ham – Leyton Orient] Loan

Felipe Anderson [West Ham – Porto] Loan

Tudor Baluta [Brighton – Dynamo Kiev] Loan

Juan Castillo [Chelsea – AZ Alkmaar] Loan

Marko Grujic [Liverpool – Porto] Loan

Jaroslaw Jach [Crystal Palace – Fortuna Sittard] Loan

George McEachran [Chelsea – MVV Maastricht] Loan

Malang Sarr [Chelsea – Porto] Loan

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea – PSV Eindhoven] Loan

5 October

23:45 Tosin Adarabioyo [Manchester City – Fulham] Undisclosed

22:30 Theo Walcott [Everton – Southampton] Loan

21:00 Josh Knight [Leicester – Wycombe] Loan

15:00 Daniel Ballard [Arsenal – Blackpool] Loan

23:15 Lucas Torreira [Arsenal – Atletico Madrid] Loan

22:58 Sandro Ramirez [Everton – Huesca] Free

21:10 Sofiane Boufal [Southampton – Angers] Loan

21:01 Wesley Hoedt [Southampton – Lazio] Loan

20:29 Chris Smalling [Man Utd – Roma] £13.6m

20:00 Josh Cullen [West Ham – Anderlecht] Undisclosed

19:32 Rachid Ghezzal [Leicester – Besiktas] Loan

19:30 Xande Silva [West Ham – Aris Thesolonika] Loan

18:16 Tiemoue Bakayoko [Chelsea – Napoli] Loan

17:30 Matteo Guendouzi [Arsenal – Hertha Berlin] Loan

17:16 Guido Carrillo [Southampton – Elche] Free

16:31 Ruben Vinagre [Wolves – Olympiakos] Loan

10:00 Ryan Sessegnon [Tottenham – Hoffenheim] Loan

