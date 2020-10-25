Opinion

The fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Wolves – Big message to Steve Bruce

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from their poor performance and 4-1 hammering by Man Utd.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Matt Ritchie.

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff are all available once again.

Steve Bruce indicated that both Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden are doubts and he would make a decision late one for both of them.

Whilst on Sunday morning, it has been revealed that Jonjo Shelvey is set to miss today and potentially be on the sidelines for a number of matches. Steve Bruce admitting that he has continued to play the midfielder for weeks, despite Shelvey having a groin injury.

Ahead of this Wolves match, the debate has intensified in terms of Newcastle fans believing Steve Bruce is picking the wrong team and tactics.

The NUFC Head Coach has retorted with a comment that everybody thinks they are a manager now…

A clear consensus amongst fans has been that places should be found for Almiron, Fraser and Manquillo, with Joelinton, Hendrick and Krafth seen as the biggest weaknesses.

Leaving the dubious Steve Bruce tactics to one side for the moment, this is the NUFC team v Wolves that thousands of votes from fans have collectively produced.

ASM is top of the tree with 100% backing from supporters, whilst Almiron (99%) and Wilson (99%) are just behind, Fernandez (90%), Lewis (90%) and Darlow (90%) are the other two to get 90% or better backing.

The other two players Newcastle fans think there should be a space for – Fraser gets 85% fan support and Manquillo 83%.

Hayden with his injury still gets 76% backing, whilst Lascelles (58%) still gets a place in the team despite some below par displays recently.

For the 11th and final place in the team it gets interesting.

With Shelvey (52%) just pipping Schar (49%) and Sean Longstaff (48%) for the final spot in the team.

The fan vote produces that potential 4-2-3-1 formation that appears most favoured by Newcastle supporters.

Darlow behind a back four of Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez and Lewis.

Then Wilson with the trio of Fraser, ASM and Almiron playing behind him.

Then two in centre midfield, Hayden and Shelvey, though obviously Schar and Sean Longstaff just behind in the voting. Fair to say that if Shelvey is indeed going to be missing and if he hadn’t been a voting option, you would have expected Sean Longstaff to get more support than Schar for that final place in the team.

As for Steve Bruce’s favourites?

Jeff Hendrick has only 17% fan support, Krafth 9%, whilst Joelinton at 5% only has young fourth choice keeper Dan Langley behind him with less support.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Wolves looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.

100% Saint-Maximin

99% Almiron

99% Wilson

90% Lewis

90% Darlow

90% Fernandez

85% Fraser

83% Manquillo

76% Hayden

58% Lascelles

52% Shelvey

49% Schar

48% Sean Longstaff

20% Clark

17% Hendrick

11% Dummett

9% Gillespie

9% Murphy

9% Krafth

7% Carroll

6% Yedlin

5% Joelinton

1% Langley

