The fans choice of Saturday’s Newcastle United team v Manchester United

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to profit from a visiting Man Utd team that have struggled in their opening Premier League matches.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie long-term injured.

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff are back in training but not ready for this one.

Whilst Sean Longstaff is ill with tonsillitis and can’t play.

However, Bruce revealed that both Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis are available.

Five players get 92% backing from fans or better.

ASM and Wilson top of the tree with both getting 97% of fans selecting them, then Darlow (95%), Lewis (95%) and Hayden (92%).

Another five have at least three quarters (75%) of supporters backing them, with Fernandez (86%), Lewis (81%), Fraser (79%) Shelvey (77%) and Almiron (75%).

Taking eleventh spot is Jamaal Lascelles with 73%, just less than three quarters of fans selecting him.

The closest one who missed out, was Fabian Schar on 44% support.

Interesting to note that Andy Carroll has the same backing (4%) as Henri Saivet and less than Atsu (5%).

Whilst three very likely Steve Bruce starters aren’t in the fan selected eleven, Hendrick on 36%, Joelinton 29% and Krafth 16%.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle United team v Manchester United looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

97% Wilson

97% Saint-Maximin

95% Darlow

95% Lewis

92% Hayden

86% Fernandez

81% Manquillo

79% Fraser

77% Shelvey

75% Almiron

73% Lascelles

44% Schar

36% Hendrick

29% Joelinton

16% Krafth

14% Yedlin

7% Murphy

5% Atsu

5% Gillespie

4% Carroll

4% Saivet

