Opinion

The fans choice of Saturday’s Newcastle team v Burnley

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Burnley?

We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from their last two woeful Premier League performances against Brighton and Tottenham

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff.

Fabian Schar definitely is back and available to start, the head coach confirmed, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin has trained all week and should be fine as well, according to Steve Bruce.

However, Bruce revealed that both Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (hip) now have injuries and are very doubtful. Further reports elsewhere claimed that they are both ruled out for tonight.

Amazingly, nine players get 88% or higher backing from the fans.

The likes of Fernandez (98%), Wilson (97%), Lewis (95%), Darlow (95%), Manquillo (93%), ASM (92%), Schar (91%), Almiron (90%) and Hayden (88%) all seen as automatic seclections.

Their performances and / or lack of credible competition leading to overwhelming support.

Getting the tenth spot in the team is Jeff Hendrick (54%) who gets in with just over half the fans voting for him.

Whilst the eleventh and final place in the side goes to Jacob Murphy (46%) just ahead of Jonjo Shelvey (45%), though neither getting even half the fans backing them.

Fraser (43%) and Sean Longstaff (35%) had at least some credible amount of support but after them the next highest was Joelinton with 23% backing and then right down to 8% Andy Carroll

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Tottenham looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.

98% Fernandez

97% Wilson

95% Lewis

95% Darlow

93% Manquillo

92% Saint-Maximin

91% Schar

90% Almiron

88% Hayden

54% Hendrick

46% Murphy

45% Shelvey

43% Fraser

35% Sean Longstaff

23% Joelinton

8% Carroll

8% Yedlin

5% Gillespie

4% Atsu

3% Saivet

