Surgery now lined up for Jonjo Shelvey and hopefully winter return – Report

Sunday morning brought the news that Jonjo Shelvey would be missing today when Newcastle United take on Wolves.

A report from Craig Hope of The Mail reporting that the midfielder had a groin strain and ‘could be set for spell on sidelines.’

The Shields Gazette then carried quotes from Steve Bruce about the injury problem:

“Jonjo Shelvey has been carrying a bit of an injury.

“He puts himself out there when maybe he shouldn’t have done.

He’s had a sore groin now for the past two, three weeks and tried to play with it.

“It has come to the stage where he’s not going to be able to but I’ve got nothing but the hugest respect for Jonjo.

“He’s a very, very good player, and most players wouldn’t be playing with the injury that he’s played with.”

Now on Sunday afternoon we have had another update, this time from the Chronicle.

They report that Jonjo Shelvey is going to have a hernia operation and is set to return sometime during the winter Premier League schedule. They say that at the very least, the midfielder will miss four weeks, but with surgery you would surely expect it to be more than a month out.

After today’s match against Wolves, the next 40 days (including a two week international break) see only five Premier League games culminating with Villa away currently scheduled for 5 December.

However, in a five week period starting 12 December, Newcastle have eight Premier League matches, an FA Cup third round match, a Carabao Cup quarter-final AND potentially a semi-final.

So if indeed Jonjo Shelvey is to have surgery and a recovery period, it is imperative that he and other injured players are properly looked after and not rushed back, risking further injury, nor should other players be playing on with injury as Shelvey has been doing.

Newcastle fans once again left bewildered, Steve Bruce admitting that he kept selecting Jonjo Shelvey when ‘maybe he shouldn’t have done.’

The Head Coach letting a player reach a point where physically he simply can’t carry on, rather than taking the responsibility himself (Steve Bruce) and protecting the player from a potentially worse injury problem.

At pretty much every club he has managed, Steve Bruce has ended up with countless injury problems in his squads.

Newcastle fans have been left astonished at the number of long-term injuries during Steve Bruce’s 15 months and just how often he has rush players back so quickly from injury, such as Saint-Maximin last season, as well as overplaying a number of players.

Martin Dubravka revealed that he had been allowed to train for a further three days after telling Steve Bruce he had a heel problem, only when the pain became too much was he sent for a scan, found to need an urgent operation and will be lucky to now play again before 2021.

Then a double classic last weekend.

Karl Darlow taking a really bad knock and was struggling to move around, defenders unable to play the ball back to him, yet Steve Bruce left him on for the final half hour despite two substitutions left and Mark Gillespie on the bench.

Then, after the game, Bruce admitted Isaac Hayden had picked up a hamstring problem first half BUT the Head Coach still sent him out for the second-half, Hayden only lasting four more minutes before being forced off.

Steve Bruce has said that Hayden and Darlow are big doubts for this Wolves game as well. Common sense surely tells you that they shouldn’t be risked in case their injuries get far worse BUT does anybody now believe Bruce will ever err on the side of caution (common sense)?

When will Steve Bruce learn…?

