Super Computer model rates Newcastle chances of beating Burnley and relegation probability

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Burnley.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this weekend, including this game against Burnley.

Their computer model gives Burnley a 34% chance of a win, it is 28% for a draw and a 38% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

When it comes to winning the title, they have the probability as 39% of Liverpool retaining the title and Man City a 45% chance, Man Utd on 5% probability are a very distant third.

Also interesting to see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation at this early stage:

56% Fulham

55% West Brom

37% Sheff Utd

28% Newcastle United

24% Burnley

22% Leeds

19% Villa

13% Brighton

13% Palace

12% West Ham

12% Southampton

7% Wolves

As well as a 28% chance of going down, the Super Computer model has a less than 1% probability of Newcastle United qualifying for the Champions League…

