News

Steve Bruce warns Newcastle fans “We aren’t going to score two or three goals every week”

Steve Bruce has been justifying / explaining the ultra negative tactics he used at Wolves last weekend.

Newcastle United barely crossing the halfway line until going a goal down on 81 minutes.

Steve Bruce then having no option but to allow the team to try and attack, then getting a very fortunate point as Jacob Murphy’s clever free-kick took advantage of a woeful wall ‘organised’ by the Wolves goalkeeper.

To be honest, for most Newcastle fans the tactics at Wolves were just the same as pretty much every other game under Steve Bruce.

Everybody defending as deep as possible and then give the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin in his own half and hope he can do something.

However, Steve Bruce claims that he’d had his team had previously been too open and playing too attacking in previous matches.

Hmmm, my memory isn’t great these days but these NUFC attacking and open performances have somehow passed me by.

Steve Bruce though warns Newcastle fans about what to expect with tactics and formations going forward: ‘We aren’t going to score two or three goals every week. Don’t get me wrong, we would love to, we would love to be the Entertainers again…but it’s just not possible so we have to get that balance right.’

Well yes, Newcastle fans have been crying out for the balance to be right and Steve Bruce to allow some attacking intent, not less!

The ultra defensive tactics have brought about shocking form these past 10 months, only Brighton have picked up less points than Newcastle United in the 26 games since Christmas 2019.

Only three wins at St James Park in the league since 21 December 2019, with three away from home. Woeful.

When it comes to scoring goals, scoring two or three goals every game under Steve Bruce would indeed be a miracle.

In 20 of these most recent 26 Premier League games, Newcastle have either failed to score or got only one goal. Only in six of these PL matches in over 10 months, have Steve Bruce’s team scored more than one goal. In eight of those 26 PL matches, Newcastle have conceded three or more goals.

In total, in 44 Premier League matches in charge of Newcastle United, on only 11 occasions have Steve Bruce’s NUFC scored more than one goal. Bottom line, on average you can only expect Steve Bruce’s NUFC team to score more than one goal, once every four matches.

Steve Bruce talking to the media on Friday ahead of Everton and after the ultra defensive display against Wolves:

“We aren’t going to score two or three goals every week.

“Don’t get me wrong, we would love to, we would love to be the Entertainers again…but it’s just not possible so we have to get that balance right.

“I think it’s important that you have got the ability to change [as Newcastle did with formation/tactics at Wolves], we had to be better defensively.

“We had been too open and had too many chances created against us.

“The key to it is getting the balance right and still being a threat the other way.”

“We had conceded too many [goals] and been a bit too open, the goalkeeper [Karl Darlow] has had to make far too many saves.

“So we had to address that to give ourselves a chance.

“Last week [at Wolves] was more like it.

“Now, we have got to get the balance right by being more of a threat up the pitch.”

