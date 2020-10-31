News

Steve Bruce says vast majority of Newcastle fans definitely back him and abuses critics – Extraordinary

This is quite extraordinary from Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle United Head Coach dismissing NUFC fans who criticise him as a negligible minority.

Steve Bruce insisting that the vast majority of Newcastle fans are right behind him and believe he is doing a good job.

Bruce describing as ‘nonsense’ the criticism he receives from some supporters.

Newcastle United fans who point out how woeful the team is to watch and how Steve Bruce’s team has the second worst form of any Premier League club since Christmas 2019 (Newcastle have only won six Premier League matches these past ten and a half months, only three at home)?

Bruce insists they are ‘keyboard warriors’ who aren’t representative of the Newcastle United fanbase. Definition of a keyboard warrior being someone who behaves in an inflammatory manner online but at the same time does not behave similarly in real life, potentially due to cowardice…

He insists nobody tells him to his face that he is doing a rubbish job.

His critics (us keyboard warriors…) would say that it is little wonder Steve Bruce is so deluded, when he is given such an easy ride by journalists with odd exceptions, whether in person or via Zoom as it tends to be now.

On Friday, Steve Bruce told Newcastle fans (via the NUFC journalists) about what to expect with tactics and formations going forward: ‘We aren’t going to score two or three goals every week. Don’t get me wrong, we would love to, we would love to be the Entertainers again…but it’s just not possible so we have to get that balance right.’

Well yes, Newcastle fans have been crying out for the balance to be right and Steve Bruce to allow some attacking intent, not less!

The ultra defensive tactics have brought about shocking form these past 10 months, only Brighton have picked up less points than Newcastle United in the 26 games since Christmas 2019.

When it comes to scoring goals, scoring two or three goals every game under Steve Bruce would indeed be a miracle.

In 20 of these most recent 26 Premier League games, Newcastle have either failed to score or got only one goal. Only in six of these PL matches in over 10 months, have Steve Bruce’s team scored more than one goal. In eight of those 26 PL matches, Newcastle have conceded three or more goals.

In total, in 44 Premier League matches in charge of Newcastle United, on only 11 occasions have Steve Bruce’s NUFC scored more than one goal and only on three occasions has it been three scored! Bottom line, on average you can only expect Steve Bruce’s NUFC team to score more than one goal, once every four matches.

We don’t expect NUFC journalists to abuse Steve Bruce but it is astonishing how infrequently they are willing to confront the head coach with the facts, the facts that Newcastle United fans talk about and write about online.

So few goals, so little entertainment, so few PL wins, the underlying stats pointing to Newcastle being second best in vast majority of matches, so much luck for the head coach to get the points that Steve Bruce and his team do pick up.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists ahead of Newcastle’s game against Everton:

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion….

“I don’t often agree with them [Newcastle fans who criticise him] but I can’t get myself worked up into a frenzy because of these keyboard warriors, that is for sure.

“I never, ever read [them, but] I hear [about the comments from Newcastle fans online] now and again but, as I have said, with management [now], everybody has got a platform, everybody has got an opinion, keyboard warriors or whatever you call them.

“Are they [Newcastle fans who criticise Steve Bruce] the majority of supporters?

“I doubt it.

“The job is difficult enough without having to worry about all that nonsense.

‘The vast majority of people are hugely respectful and behind me…and I genuinely think that.

“In the 15 months [I have been at Newcastle United], I haven’t had one person who has come up and had a pop or whatever.

“Everybody has got their opinion on what we have to do and what we have to be, I will just keep plodding away and see what we can achieve.”

