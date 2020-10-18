Opinion

Steve Bruce is hopeless but that isn’t even the biggest Newcastle United problem, this is

Another game in , another horror show thanks to Steve Bruce and his team.

Saturday night for me was probably the worst of the worst, 1 -4 at home against Manchester United, the worst Manchester United team in my living memory.

A poor manager, bang average squad, low on confidence, as fragile as a relegation candidate…yet 28 shots they had at Newcastle’s goal.

This is a team with all the problems I stated, away from home, doing this to us. This isn’t a Barcelona, a Bayern Munich, a top Liverpool side in full swing, it’s a very poor Manchester United side that largely thanks to Steve Bruce’s tactics (or should I say lack of) had the freedom of St James Park.

Steve Bruce keeps saying things like he’s trying to change things and he’s got new signings he’s still bedding in, as well as a whole lot of other nonsense to go with it.

Who is he trying to kid? Himself ? Ashley?

I don’t know and to be honest I don’t care. Most of us as fans can see through it, yet Steve Bruce continues to make any old excuse going. It’s not good enough, Steve Bruce is responsible for last night and him alone.

He set up the team as if they were beaten already, against a team that was there for the taking. It’s not the defeat that annoys me the most, it’s the manner of defeat that really did it, yet Bruce swears we were well in the game and the scoreline was hard on us.

Steve Bruce should have never got the job in the first place, the job is too big for him and he is simply out of his depth. He has been extremely fortunate to have carried the amount of outrageous luck he has had, with a lot of the results in his 43 Premier league games in charge with us. The team finished on 44 points last season, yet in all honesty a good 10 points or more of that was fluked and stolen in certain games.

I honestly don’t know where the team will finish this season and how many points they will get . Any normal club owner who actually watches the games and has some sort of clue about football would not tolerate performances like last night, would step in and intervene.

Unfortunately, we have got Mike Ashley, who we all know won’t do anything and frankly does not care about performances, 17th will do nicely for him.

I’m sorry but £100m net spend in 15 months on top of the good work Rafa Benitez did and to witness so many poor performances like we have seen, would infuriate me if it was my club.

Steve Bruce is hopeless but it’s not him that he needs to go first. Until Mike Ashley leaves, the cycle will just keep spinning and repeating itself. I sincerely hope the pair of them go…

Comments welcome.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

