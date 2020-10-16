News

Steve Bruce injury update for Manchester United – 6 Newcastle United players ruled out

Steve Bruce has been talking about player availability for Saturday night.

Newcastle United up against Manchester United with an 8pm kick-off at St James Park.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that a number of players will not be available.

Steve Bruce updating on various Newcastle United players ahead of Man Utd:

Matt Ritchie – Still on the long-term injured list.

Dwight Gayle – Still on long-term injured list.

Martin Dubravka – Steve Bruce had hoped to have the keeper back by now but confirmed a media exclusive this week that there had been a setback on the goalkeeper’s recovery, no idea of when he will return.

Matty Longstaff – The media reported on Thursday that the midfielder could be available for Man Utd but that information proving false. Hasn’t started a Premier League game since February and it is hoped he might be able to play for the Under 23s against Fulham next week.

Ciaran Clark – Was training on Thursday and another player who the NUFC media claimed could be involved on Saturday night. Wide of the mark again, Clark did play in the League Cup this season but had an injury setback, possibly brought back too early by Bruce. It is also hoped he will play against Fulham Under 23s next week for at least part of the match.

Paul Dummett – Hasn’t played any competitive football for nine months and yet another one who the media were claiming could be involved against Man Utd. Also wide of the mark, once again aimed at that Under 23 match for hopefully some minutes on the pitch.

Jamal Lewis – Left his international squad early for a scan to Achilles but Steve Bruce says that was always the plan, confirming the left-back is available.

Jamaal Lascelles – Back in training after a hamstring problem kept him out of the Burnley match, up for selection against Manchester United.

Sean Longstaff – Missed training on Thursday but Steve Bruce indicated no new injury issues beyond those previously missing against Burnley, so he is also available to play.

The same with all the returning internationals, with Schar and Lewis training on Thursday and the likes of Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser and Krafth set to join in with Friday’s training. Although Bruce did describe Almiron as ‘tired’ after the amount of travelling he has done.

