Steve Bruce injury update for Burnley – Issues at the back as 2 more struggling to be available

Steve Bruce has been talking about player availability for Saturday night.

Newcastle United up against Burnley with an 8pm kick-off at St James Park.

The NUFC Head Coach revealing that he has further injury concerns, particularly in defence.

Jamaal Lascelles didn’t travel to Newport and Steve Bruce says he has a hamstring issue.

Whilst the Head Coach confirms that Emil Krafth, who played as an emergency centre-back again at Newport has picked up a hip injury.

Both are doubts for the Burnley match.

The likes of Matty Longstaff, Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka remain out of course.

However, Steve Bruce is hopeful Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett ‘could be back soon’…experience tells us of course to be very worry with Bruce’s claims of return from injury, as they usually prove to be wildly over positive / misleading.

Allan Saint-Maximin is another who Steve Bruce says is a doubt for Burnley but hoping he will be ok.

At the back though, if Lascelles doesn’t make it then it looks like Fernandez and Schar, which no doubt for Bruce wouldn’t be ideal, as he has made clear he doesn’t really rate the Swiss defender.

Up against Burnley’s physical strikers, always a chance that if Lascelles is missing, Steve Bruce might stay with three centre-backs as he did at Spurs, with Isaac Hayden once again playing out of position.

Who knows though with Steve Bruce, trying to second guess his team selection and particularly his tactics, is tough for anybody.

As to why he allowed Florian Lejeune to go out on loan before bringing in a replacement and with so many injury issues in defence, is just bizarre.

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle:

“Lascelles is a bit of a problem – he’s got a bit of a niggle in his hamstring.

“And Emil Krafth’s got a problem with his hip.

“We’ll see how they are today.

“We hope Saint-Maximin is fit.

“Clark and Dummett could be back soon.

“We’re expecting them to be training a week on Monday.

“We’re hoping that for Matty Longstaff, too.”

