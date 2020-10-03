News

Steve Bruce in hilarious “I’m lucky, am I?” Newcastle United rant – The funniest bit of all is that…

In a pre-meditated attack, Steve Bruce launched a scathing assault on journalists.

The Newcastle United Head Coach using his pre-Burnley press conference to go on the attack (which makes a change!!!).

Steve Bruce deciding attack was the best form of defence, in calling out the media for their unfair (in Bruce’s opinion) criticism of him.

Bruce referring in particular to the ‘lucky’ tag that has been attached to him, so many games where the stats have all pointed to defeat (often a heavy one), yet somehow, against all odds, Newcastle have came out with a draw or a win.

People also calling him hopeless and not having a clue with his tactics, Steve Bruce attacking the media for this.

Which is of course the funniest and most ironic thing of all, the media that regularly cover Newcastle United have, with very rare exceptions, being unbelievably soft on the failings of the NUFC Head Coach.

It is the supporters who on a widespread scale have time after time pointed out how lucky Newcastle United have been in matches and how there is no visible plan of how they intend to try and create chances, never mind score a goal.

This is the man in his own words, I have a few more observations afterwards…

Steve Bruce press conference – 2 October 2020:

“Have I been lucky for 20 years?

“What do you not understand?

“I’m going to question you lot, do you not understand what we’re trying to do?

“Can you not explain that to the supporters…what we are trying to do?

“Look, I have had a lot of noise from the day I walked through the door…I don’t mind noise at all, so long as it’s balanced. I can take criticism so long as it’s fair.

“I understand we have not played well enough but for goodness sake, let’s have a little bit of balance to it.

“If we win tomorrow [against Burnley], then it will be I’m lucky that we win.

“I have been going 20 odd years and I look at the clubs I have managed: Sunderland, Hull, Birmingham…I think they were in a far healthier state [back then] than they are now.

“To say that I’m lucky…I just find it a little bit insulting.

“But I will keep trying to improve us, try and get better, try and make us play better.

“That will take a bit of time unfortunately because we are trying to implement change.

“We have got four new players now who haven’t played together.

“I don’t think I have played my strongest team but we have done OK in terms of not playing well enough but showing a resilience and a bit of something in keeping going. I hope that we can keep that being the case.

“So all of a sudden we have to think we are Liverpool?

“The style is that we have gone from a back five to a back four.

“I have tried to play one off the front [player] and I have done that in six of the seven games this season, to try and go away from the back five, defending deep and playing on the counter-attack.

“I grant you, that we haven’t been as stylish as we would have liked.

“We were stylish against Morecambe, we were stylish against West Ham.

“We had 27 attempts the other day [against Newport].

“That is what we are trying to achieve.

“That is what we are trying to put into place and I would think that would be pretty obvious…if you were balanced on it.

“Hang on a minute, we have only lost one out of six and we have won four.

“We are trying to change something a little bit, to try and go with a back four if we can.

“Now I’m lucky, am I?

“Lucky? Wow.

“I just find it very frustrating and deeply disappointing because this thing of direction or lack of tactics…what do you not understand?

“If you watched us, I grant you, we have not played well enough…but we have played with one up, one off the front and a back four now, in six of the seven games.

“We did it out of lockdown as well ,apart from the last two or three games when we went to a back three against Tottenham and Liverpool.

“What do we not understand?”

Steve Bruce talks about how unfair it is (in his opinion) that there hasn’t been any balance.

He talks about how healthy clubs were when he previously managed them, compared to how they are now. Bruce name checking Birmingham, Hull and Sunderland (who had to sack him because Bruce was going to relegate them…).

He fails to mention Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, who are all doing significantly better than when he was there, indeed Steve Bruce walked out on Sheff Utd and Palace.

He brags about Newcastle having 27 shots (including those off target) at Newport, the stats tell you that only eight of those were in the first half and most shots came as the League Two team tired, Steve Bruce having the luxury as well of bringing £65m, worth of players off the bench. In reality as well, it was only late on when the Newport keeper had a few more difficult shots to save.

Steve Bruce also forgetting to mention when it comes to balance, that Newcastle went over three hours in the Premier League without an effort on target, until that ridiculous penalty was awarded at Tottenham.

Whatever Steve Bruce is supposedly trying to do, Newcastle fans simply see a total shambles. Whatever the formation and ‘strategy’ is alleged to be by Bruce, all we see most Premier League matches is Newcastle defending so deep, with an isolated striker all alone.

He talks about the game at West Ham and Newcastle did play decent BUT despite the Hammers being so poor on the day, they still hit the bar twice AND had more corners, more possession and more shots on target.

Steve Bruce keeps talking about needing more time, that is what all managers (and Head Coaches) always say, especially the rubbish ones.

Who can forget Steve McClaren, give me eight games, give me ten games, give me a season etc etc.

It is embarrassing what is happening at Newcastle United and managers such as Ralph Hassenhuttl and Graham Potter aren’t throwing their toys out of the pram like Steve Bruce, they have just got on with the job despite the pressures and criticism, getting their teams to play far better football with largely the same players they inherited and spending far less money than Bruce’s £100m net spend that Mike Ashley has allowed him.

Steve Bruce mentions needing time but he has had 15 months since paying £40m for Joelinton and still has absolutely no idea how to get any end product out of him.

He might not like it but the only positive Steve Bruce has brought to Newcastle United is luck, so far…

Steve Bruce talks about his twenty odd years as a manager as though that is proof of how good he is, yet he has the very worst record of any manager to take charge of so many Premier League matches. Plus he has never won anything as a manager and his sole European campaign (after Hull lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final) was over by the end of August.

