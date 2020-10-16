News

Steve Bruce gives update on EFL 5pm deadline and potential Newcastle United players leaving

Talking to the media on Friday, Steve Bruce has been asked about the chances of moving any Newcastle United players out today.

There was an extra 11 days allowed for deals between Premier League clubs and those in the EFL, with that set to end at 5pm this afternoon.

Mike Ashley has repeatedly been unwilling to do the necessary to get unwanted Newcastle United players out of the club and off the wage bill, with that seemingly continuing.

Steve Bruce saying that as things stand, he doesn’t expect anybody to leave on Friday.

Hopes had been raised of Rolando Aarons moving on, with media claims yesterday that he was in talks with Huddersfield but according to Bruce that was very optimistic reporting, if indeed talks did take place.

Newcastle never appear to be proactive in getting players out they don’t want and this is continuing surely they should be being proactive and pushing financially attractive deals to Championship clubs to try and offload the likes of Atsu, Lazaar, Saivet and Aarons, plus maybe one or two others (Yedlin?), even if only on loan.

The warning signs have been there though.

Lazaar off on international duty with Morocco and looking like no imminent deal there.

Whilst Henri Saivet regularly features in the training ground images and yesterday featured more prominently than any of the first team squad, the midfielder looking to have a great time. A ridiculously long five and a half year contract, Saivet has started three Premier League matches for NUFC in four years and nine months at the club. He’s not a terrible player and surely they could have found a club for him?

Christian Atsu another one, not good enough for the Premier League but surely a deal should have been done with a Championship club, make it attractive enough for a club to take him, instead of sitting around doing nothing when he, Saivet and others aren’t named in the 25 man PL squad.

Steve Bruce asked about the chances of moving any Newcastle United players out today:

“There have been one or two enquiries…but that is about it really.

“Disappointing for the lads who obviously need to go elsewhere and play.

“So we will see what happens in the next few hours but I doubt it [any Newcastle United players will leave].

“The phone has to ring for them.

“They need to move on with their careers but no takers.”

