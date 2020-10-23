News

Steve Bruce gives Friday injury update on Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden

Injuries have increasingly become part of the debate around Steve Bruce.

Since the NUFC Head Coach there have been an incredible number of long-term injuries.

Some injuries are unavoidable but there has been constant criticism from Newcastle fans, as they believe certain players have been brought back too early from injury, whilst others have been overplayed at times and made more susceptible to picking up injuries.

Last Saturday night was a classic, Isaac Hayden picked up a hamstring injury before half-time but then Steve Bruce still sent him out for the second-half, the midfielder unable to continue only four minutes after the break and subbed.

Then even worse, Karl Darlow hurt in a challenge with Marcus Rashford and then left hobbling around for the final half hour, defenders not even able to pass the ball back to him, with Bruce bizarrely not replacing him with Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle United now travel to Wolves on Sunday and Steve Bruce has given an update on injuries…

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden are big doubts for the game at Molineux.

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle:

“Isaac Hayden is looking to train today.

“It was more cramp, rather than a strain, so the scan revealed.

“We will see how he is today and tomorrow but, with hamstrings, you have to be a bit careful.

“Karl Darlow is still sore.

“It’s still 50-50 whether he’s going to be fit enough to play [at Wolves].

“It was an awful bang – rather than a tear – to the groin area.

“He’s got severe bruising but in a very awkward area.”

Like myself, I bet a fair few of you are laughing when Steve Bruce is talking about Isaac Hayden and the need to be a ‘bit careful’ when dealing with his injury…

