Steve Bruce gets a relatively positive message from Michael Owen

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to the match at Molineux.

A 4.30pm kick-off when Newcastle United hope to bounce back from that 4-1 hammering by Man Utd, the game shown (as a normal not PPV) live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle haven’t lost a league game at Molineux for over 27 years.

Ironically, the last league defeat away at Wolves was the most unexpected of any visit these past 30+ years, as it came in the Kevin Keegan 1992/93 promotion season, the final eight NUFC games that season seeing seven wins and 23 goals scored, only a 1-0 away defeat to Wolves spoiling that sequence.

Michael Owen believes that undefeated league run will continue at Molineux.

His relative positivity message for Steve Bruce is that he thinks Newcastle will manage a draw.

His reasoning being: ‘I think United will be hard to break down and can see them taking a point back up to Newcastle.’

Wolves rarely have the majority of possession in any match and away at Leeds was no exception. The home side were excellent and had 68% of the possession and played some great football but couldn’t find a goal, or indeed many openings against an excellent Wolves backline, Leeds only having two efforts on target.

Wolves are one of the best counter-attacking teams in the Premier League and despite their 32% possession they got the win, the excellent Jimenez scoring in the 70th minute.

Michael Owen believes Wolves v Newcastle could be a similar ‘even match’ as that Wolves win at Leeds but when you look at the stats from Newcastle’s defeat to Man Utd, they tell a very different story.

Whilst Wolves restricted Leeds to only two efforts on target, as usual Karl Darlow stepped into a shooting gallery, Man Utd having 28 shots with 14 on target, the most efforts on target in a PL away match for them since 2015. Steve Bruce claimed Newcastle were unlucky to concede three goals from the 86th minute on, whilst Newcastle fans believed it was a miracle that the Mancs had only scored once in the opening 85 minutes.

Even in their wins over lowly Fulham and Sheffield United, Wolves haven’t had the majority of possession, though that will surely change on Sunday.

Newcastle United are one of the very few teams that Wolves tend to dominate the ball against, Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics handing control and domination to Nuno’s team.

Last season Newcastle were very lucky to get two 1-1 draws with Wolves, Bruce’s team having only 43% possession at home and 34% at Molineux. That game at Wolves typified the outrageous luck Bruce experienced last season in picking up undeserved points, Almiron scoring with Newcastle’s only shot on target as Nuno’s side totally dominated.

Will Steve Bruce change his ultra negative tactics on Sunday? Very unlikely.

Will the NUFC Head Coach carry the luck once again? We can only hope.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Wolves come into their home match against Newcastle after a good win on the road against Leeds on Monday night.

“It was an even game for much of the contest and I think a similar match could be played out here.

“I think United will be hard to break down and can see them taking a point back up to Newcastle.”

