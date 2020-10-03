News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his Newcastle team v Burnley

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Burnley at 7pm on Saturday night.

NUFC looking to improve on a record of only two Premier League wins at St James Park since 21 December 2019.

The last home match seeing an abysmal showing of tactics and team selection, as well as performance by the players, as Brighton completely dominated

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Burnley though…

The team named as:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Subs

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Sean Longstaff

So four changes from the line-up against Tottenham but how will they line up though on the pitch tonight?

The four coming in are Krafth, Schar, ASM and Lewis.

With Manquillo, Lascelles, Almiron and Ritchie dropping out.

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Darlow.

Krafth on the right with Schar and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Lewis on the left

Many fans when seeing the team announced, were thinking maybe five at the back with Hayden a third centre-back, as Burnley have both Wood and Barnes playing up front.

Then a midfield trio of Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the pitch.

Then the Steve Bruce / club info below confirming that Allan Saint-Maximin ‘joins Joelinton and Callum Wilson in an attacking triumvirate.’

Newcastle lining up then, according to Steve Bruce, in a 4-3-3 however, we will see what the reality proves to be on the night…

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin is back in Newcastle’s starting XI as United welcome winless Burnley to St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin hasn’t figured for the Magpies since he was withdrawn half an hour into their 3-0 defeat to Brighton a fortnight ago.

The Frenchman joins Joelinton and Callum Wilson in an attacking triumvirate, with Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and Jonjo Shelvey lining up in central midfield. For Hendrick, it’s an early reunion with his former teammates, the Irish international having just left Turf Moor this summer.

At the back, Fabian Schär has been handed a first start of the campaign, the Swiss having come on as a substitute in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Newport. He partners Federico Fernández in central defence, with Jamal Lewis back on the left and Emil Krafth preferred to Javier Manquillo on the right.

Spaniard Manquillo is United’s only recognised defender on the bench. There, there are also spots for the likes of Ryan Fraser, Miguel Almirón and Andy Carroll.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Callum Wilson.

Substitutes: Mark Gillespie, Javier Manquillo, Sean Longstaff, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Andy Carroll.’

