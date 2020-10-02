News

Steve Bruce explains to Sky Sports what his plan is at Newcastle and what he’s trying to achieve

On Friday morning, ahead of the match against Burnley, Steve Bruce has told Sky Sports that it is ‘quite obvious’ what he is trying to do at Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce stating: ‘It’s quite obvious if you’ve watched us in the last seven games we’re trying to change. It has been levelled at me that there’s no direction…but I’ve played the same formation in six of the last seven games.’

The NUFC Head Coach claiming what he is trying to ‘achieve’ is: ‘We are trying to change a team that sit deep in a back five, to a forward thinking back four with two up.’

As usual though, what Steve Bruce sees, thinks, believes, plans….is very different to what Newcastle fans see in front of them.

We are stuck in this seemingly endless loop where:

The team play poorly, with little shape or clue about how they are going to create chances and score goals.

The Newcastle fans ridicule the Head Coach for what they have just watched.

Steve Bruce then biting back and making claims and a defence of what is happening, that is totally at odds with what fans see as the reality.

Luck is of course the other constant factor so far, preventing a far bigger hammering against Brighton than could have been the case, keeping NUFC in the Carabao Cup, then producing that miracle of a point at Tottenham.

Steve Bruce is always keen to name check top managers who have been unfairly criticised, as though he is getting similarly unfair criticism, this time he has name checked Jurgen Klopp, last week it was Jose Mourinho, whilst in the past it has also been the likes of Guardiola and others.

To get any credibility whatsoever, Steve Bruce has to take responsibility and stop blaming Rafa Benitez, which he has already done this season a number of times, despite Bruce in the job for 15 months now and allowed a net spend of £100m on players.

Newcastle fans look at how the likes of Potter at Brighton and Hassenhuttl have quickly totally changed the way their teams play and spent far less cash than Steve Bruce has been allowed.

Let us see if this cunning Steve Bruce plan suddenly becomes a lot clearer on Saturday night…

Steve Bruce talking to Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

“Does it feel like I can’t win? Sometimes.

“The nature of the job is to get criticised and I accept it.

“But every manager needs time, even Jurgen Klopp did.

“It’s still work in progress – I know that sounds easy for me to say but that’s what it is.

“Let’s not dissect it the way we are.

“If someone wants to pull me on it I’ll happily have the conversation but there has to be balance.

“It feels like it’s not balanced and it’s not right.

“It is quite obvious if you’ve watched us in the last seven games we’re trying to change.

“It has been levelled at me that there’s no direction but I’ve played the same formation in six of the last seven games.

“We are trying to change a team that sit deep in a back five to a forward thinking back four with two up.

“That is what we’re trying to achieve.”

