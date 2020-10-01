Transfer Rumours

Steve Bruce confirms he is now selling the first player of his 15 months at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has been allowed a £100m net spend during his 15 months at Newcastle United.

That is £100m worth of players bought in but nobody sold.

However, that is now set to change imminently.

Steve Bruce now confirming that Newcastle United have finally agreed a move, so that Dan Barlaser can leave on a permanent deal.

The 23 year old midfielder from Gateshead had done well in pre-season with Newcastle United and then played ok when starting in the 1-0 win over Blackburn, plus when coming off the bench in the 7-0 thrashing of Morecambe.

However, when he was missing from the 18 man matchday squad for Newport on Wednesday night, the writing was on the wall.

Newcastle United have a congested central midfield department of more senior players and it was doubtful whether Dan Barlaser would even make the 25 man Premier League squad if staying at St James Park. Not necessarily because of ability, certainly not judged on Newcastle’s recent matches…simply a case of too many people on bigger wages who need to have a place in the squad ahead of him.

The Chronicle revealed on Wednesday night that a permanent move had been agreed finally with Rotherham, the midfielder having impressed in his 35 appearances on loan there last season, as he helped them win promotion to the Championship.

The newspaper reporting that included in the deal is a 50% resale clause if / when Rotherham eventually sell Dan Barlaser.

When asked about the Barlaser deal after Newcastle sneaked through against Newport in the Carabao Cup, Steve Bruce confirmed the transfer was happening:

“There is something imminent [for Dan Barlaser] towards Rotherham.

“I wish him the best of luck and I hope it goes well.

“He needs to go and play football.

“It would be wrong for me to put him back with the academy now.

“I didn’t want to stand in his way.”

Last month, The Times revealed that the only player Newcastle had received a formal bid for, was Dan Barlaser. They reported that a £300,000 offer had been made.

The final agreed figure will likely be very similar, although Newcastle protected against future progress for the midfielder, with that massive 50% of any future sale.

